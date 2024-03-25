CSA Project Manager
Winthrop Technologies Sweden AB / Byggjobb / Malmö Visa alla byggjobb i Malmö
2024-03-25
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Winthrop Technologies Sweden AB i Malmö
Winthrop Technologies is a dedicated data centre delivery partner providing turnkey solutions to our clients, headquartered in Dublin and delivering throughout Europe.
Winthrop specialises in providing turnkey data centre solutions, providing services from design, through to construction across the full range of civil, structural, architectural, mechanical and electrical services as well as commissioning.
Winthrop has grown to become the leading and most trusted company in our sector and is the only dedicated Data Centre delivery partner in Europe.
We are currently constructing multiple turnkey data centre projects in 7 different European countries, equating to over 430 MW of IT load in flight.
We are pleased to announce that we are recruiting for a CSA Project Manager to join our expanding team in Sweden.
Requirements
Manage overall project delivery including safety, schedule, quality, cost and budgets
Manage Sub Contractors and other directly contracted vendors and consultants
Analyse, track and effectively manage critical milestone activities to ensure schedule is maintained
Responsible for design development and coordination including CDP (Contractor Design Portion)
Run and lead client & other required meetings
Manage and coordinate the Project Common Data Environment for information sharing, RFI's, Technical submittals etc
Knowledge and experience with all methods of construction procurement and long lead equipment.
Ensure Project Risks are identified and managed through implementing appropriate mitigation measures
Review and approve final invoices, payment applications, retention payments
Oversee and manage the transfer of the construction to the client including all close out documentation and warranties
Manage the relationship with the Client, client's rep, and all stakeholders
Skills & Qualifications
5+ years of experience in a similar role, within Engineering, Project Delivery or related discipline is required
Strong experience working on fit out projects / interiors is essential
Bachelors degree in Construction Mgmt/Engineering is preferred but not essential
Excellent organisational, communication and time management skills
Proficiency in the use of MS Word & Excel is required
Ability to work as part of a team but also on your own initiative
Be familiar with BIM and capable of navigating a model using Navisworks
Winthrop Technologies Ltd. are an equal opportunities employer Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-24
E-post: lcolleran@winthrop.ie Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Winthrop Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 559212-8176)
Skeppsbron 7 (visa karta
)
211 20 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Winthrop Engineering & Contracting AB Jobbnummer
8565181