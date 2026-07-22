Cryogenic Engineer
Platsa AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-22
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Are you passionate about low-temperature physics, thermal engineering, and advanced hardware development? At SCALINQ, we're looking for a Cryogenic Engineer to help develop the next generation of cryogenic infrastructure for quantum computing.
The role As a Cryogenic Engineer, you will play a key role in developing and optimizing cryogenic hardware solutions for quantum computing applications.
Working closely with physicists, design engineers, and test engineers, you will take hardware concepts from simulation through experimental verification and implementation. Your work will directly influence product performance and contribute to shaping SCALINQ's future technology roadmap.
Your responsibilities will include:
Developing and optimizing cryogenic hardware systems.
Performing thermal simulations and modelling to predict system performance.
Designing, supporting, and participating in experimental testing and validation activities.
Responsible for Scalinq's fleet of cryostats; calibration, monitoring, and maintenance.
Analyzing measurement data and correlating results with simulation models.
Identifying and troubleshooting thermal and cryogenic system challenges.
Using simulation insights to guide hardware design decisions.
Staying up to date with advancements in cryogenic technologies and modelling techniques.
What we offer At SCALINQ, you'll join an ambitious and international team working at the forefront of quantum technology. This is an opportunity to work on complex engineering challenges that push the boundaries of what is technically possible, while contributing to technology that has the potential to transform entire industries.
We offer an environment where curiosity, initiative, and technical excellence are valued. You'll have the freedom to influence both technology and ways of working, collaborate with highly skilled colleagues across disciplines, and continuously develop your expertise in a rapidly evolving field. Alongside competitive compensation and healthcare benefits, you'll be part of a company where your contributions have a direct impact on our products, our customers, and our future. You will work alongside experts in quantum technology, cryogenics, microwave engineering, and product development, contributing to technology that enables the future of quantum computing.
Who you are You are a curious and hands-on engineer who enjoys solving complex technical challenges and turning theoretical models into real-world hardware solutions.
You thrive in collaborative environments and enjoy working across disciplines to achieve ambitious goals. You are analytical, structured, and motivated by understanding how physical systems behave under demanding conditions.
You communicate technical concepts clearly and enjoy sharing knowledge and collaborating with colleagues from different backgrounds. You take initiative, approach problems with a practical mindset, and are driven by finding effective solutions. Most importantly, you are excited by the opportunity to contribute to the future of quantum technology.
About SCALINQ SCALINQ develops state-of-the-art cryogenic hardware that enables scalable quantum computing systems. Our products are designed to solve some of the most demanding challenges in quantum computing, helping researchers and industry leaders build more powerful and scalable quantum systems.
At SCALINQ, we combine cutting-edge research with practical engineering to create commercially viable products. We believe our success comes from the diversity, expertise, and dedication of our people.
Requirements
Professional or academic experience in cryogenic systems, low-temperature physics, thermal engineering, or comparable hardware-focused environments.
Experience with thermal simulation tools such as COMSOL Multiphysics, SolidWorks Thermal, ANSYS, or equivalent.
Experience working with experimental verification, testing, or validation of physical systems.
Python or MATLAB skills for data analysis and automation.
M.Sc. degree in Physics, Mechanical Engineering, Materials Science, Electrical Engineering, or a related discipline, or equivalent industry experience.
Particularly relevant backgrounds include cryogenics, thermal engineering, experimental physics, scientific instrumentation, aerospace thermal systems, superconducting technologies, and quantum hardware.
Nice to have
Hands-on experience with cryogenic refrigerators or low-temperature laboratory environments.
Experience designing experiments and validating simulation models.
Experience with CAD tools such as SolidWorks, Inventor, or similar.
Familiarity with superconducting, RF, microwave, vacuum, or quantum hardware systems.
Experience from quantum technology, aerospace, semiconductors, scientific instrumentation, or other advanced engineering environments.
Ready to help shape the future of quantum computing? We look forward to your application.
Application deadline: 15 August, 2026
Start date: By agreement
Position: Full-time
Location: Gothenburg
Platsa is responsible for the recruitment for this position. If you are offered the role, you will be employed directly by our client. Any questions regarding the position may be directed to the responsible recruiter:
Evelina Löfberg evelina.lofberg@platsa.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7915770-2097230". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Platsa AB
(org.nr 556952-8846), https://platsa.teamtailor.com
411 03 GOTHENBURG Arbetsplats
Platsa Jobbnummer
10009112