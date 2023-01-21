Cruise guide in Stockholm
2023-01-21
What we are looking for:
• Leader, Storyteller, Navigator, Problem-solver.
• Resides in Stockholm or its vicinity.
• Has one of the following language combinations:
German (C1 or C2) + English (B2 or above)
Italian (C1 or C2) + English (B2 or above)
Spanish (C1 or C2) + English (B2 or above)
French (C1 or C2) + English (B2 or above)
German (C1 or C2)
We offer:
* a specialized training programme organised and funded by Baltic Gateway
* once qualified and after the final course test, the great opportunity to guide in one of the most vibrant capitals in the world
Employment duration: seasonal employment from May 2023 until the end of October 2023 and season 2024
Working hours: Varying working hours
Salary: Fixed, hourly salary
The training is scheduled to start on April 13 and last until May 12. Training sessions will be Monday to Friday, 3 days a week (9h00 to 17h00).
Baltic Gateway is a private joint-stock (limited) company established in 1992, proud to be holder of the highest, gold UC Seal for the Highest Creditworthiness given by UC. The company acts as a Shorex agent for many international cruise lines, coming to both Copenhagen and other Scandinavian ports.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-03-31
