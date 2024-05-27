Cross functional Technical Leader Cab Exterior
2024-05-27
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future?
We are looking for someone that together with us at Volvo trucks would like to shape the world we live in and make an impact on future transport solutions. In this position you will be challenged to make full use of your communication and networking skills, in an agile context, while executing the Cab Exterior backlog.
Who are we and what we do
The position Cross functional Technical Leader (XFTL) will be appointed within Volvo Group Trucks Technology (GTT), Vehicle Engineering, Cab Engineering department, Cab Exterior section in Gothenburg. Our section management team consists of other XFTLs and four group managers, who are supporting and leading four engineering teams in GOT and sometimes engineers at other GTT sites.
The engineers within Cab exterior section work all the way from advanced engineering, through detailed development work and up to product launch. Once the product is in the hands of our customers, we continue to take full responsibility for our components as true product owners by monitoring the product performance out in the field.
More specifically, our engineers are responsible for developing Cab exterior parts for the Volvo brand (FH, FM and FMX) and we take great pride in being the team that delivers components and systems that are visible on the roads all around the world.
Product portfolio consists of:
• Cab side area, which includes for example instep, mudguards and storage
• Frontlid and wiper panel, area just below the windshield
• Upper front, area just above the windshield also known as globetrotter area
• Lower front
• Aero devices, such as roof and side deflectors and chassis fairings
• Visibility HW systems, such as Headlights, mirrors and wiper systems
What you will do
The XFTL leads a cross functional team securing Product Modification and Product Change deliveries of verified & validated components and systems.
The XFTL has a delegated responsibility from the section manager to:
• Ensure the complete product delivery continuously over time, including quality, cost and feature
• Support and communicate across organizational boundaries, in order to safeguard the complete section delivery.
• Break down high-level business needs and descriptions into Epics/Capabilities/Features together with other Business Owners, Stakeholders, Product Managers and Product Owners to a level where it can be further prioritized and distributed to agile teams and ARTs
• Plan the right sequence of milestones and align these milestones with concerned parties in GTT/GTP/GTO.
To meet product performance targets over time, the XFTL needs to:
• Understand product strategy and roadmaps that affect Cab Exterior
• Perform risk management for the upcoming deliveries.
• Help govern the Exterior team backlog
• Support the engineer(s) in anchoring technical solutions with other concerned teams/sections and Technology Sub-Streams
Who we are looking for
You are a person with a strong technical interest, and you take the necessary initiatives to reach the objectives. With your structured way of working, you help the team(s) to be efficient and to adapt to the situation at hand. We also think you should have the ability to create and boost engagement, inclusion and motivation when working with others. You are expected to have a holistic view and handle balancing of contradictory engineering and customer requirements.
We are looking for someone with the following knowledge and experience:
• Master's degree or the equivalent combination of education and experience
• Complete vehicle knowledge and understanding
• Product development management experience within Volvo GTT is meritorious
• Knowledge of agile methods, such as SAFE, is meritorious
• Fluent in English, verbal and written
• Experience with plastic engineering is meritorious
• Experience from CAB engineering is meritorious
What's in it for you
XFTL (Cross Functional Technical Leader) is a new name for a slightly changed role compared to a classical Project Manager. If you enjoy complexity and to find order you have found your place!
Joining us means becoming part of a highly supportive and resilient section level. Our team culture is built on trust, collaboration, and mutual support, where every member contributes to the collective success.
You will have the opportunity to work alongside highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment, which provides opportunities for both professional and personal development. We trust the individual and act as a team.
Last application date: June 17th.
Join us and be part of the development of the best trucks in the world!
We are looking forward to your application! For more information please contact:
Section manager Cab Exterior Ulrika Ohlsson, ulrika.ohlsson@volvo.com
