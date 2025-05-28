CRO Analyst & UX Designer to a Leading Technology Company
Academic Work Sweden AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2025-05-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
This role is perfect for you who loves getting into the details, testing new ideas, and collaborating with a team to drive data-backed improvements. If you're analytical, creative, and eager to make an impact, we would love to hear from you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are looking for a CRO Analyst & UX Designer to join our client's team. In this role, you will design and optimize user experiences and interfaces for e-commerce platforms, focusing on high conversion and usability. You will analyze data from heatmaps, session recordings, and user flows to identify friction points and improve usability.
You'll develop and test optimized landing pages, CTAs, and forms to boost engagement and conversions, ensuring visual hierarchy, accessibility, and responsiveness across devices. The role involves close collaboration with site owners, analysts, developers, and marketing to implement data-driven UX improvements, continuously refining designs based on real-time data and user feedback. In this role, you will be traveling 2 weeks a year to Polen.
You are offered
• Opportunity to create and enhance user experiences on e-commerce platforms with a strong emphasis on improving conversion rates and usability.
• Work closely with cross-functional teams to implement UX improvements based on data insights, continuously refining designs through ongoing analysis and user feedback.
• A dedicated consultant manager from Academic Work who will support and coach you. This is a long-term assignment at our client, with your employment through Academic Work.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Conduct usability audits, analyze heatmaps and user flows, and propose layout improvements.
• Design alternative UI elements, navigation structures, and CTA placements for A/B testing.
• Ensure mobile-first and responsive design to create seamless, mobile-optimized experiences that improve conversion rates.
• Collaborate with developers to support and ensure proper implementation of CRO and UX changes.
• Report UX findings and conversion insights to stakeholders, providing recommendations for ongoing improvements.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You who have a degree in UX/UI Design, Business, Data Analytics, or a related field.
• Experience in e-commerce, CRO, A/B testing, and UX optimization.
• Familiarity with customer journey mapping and conversion funnel analysis.
• You who have a strong understanding of user behavior, site navigation, checkout flows, and purchase patterns.
• Hands-on experience with A/B testing, heatmap analysis, and usability testing tools.
• Knowledge of customer journey mapping and conversion funnel analysis.
• Experience working with Jira, Adobe Target, Adobe Analytics, Content Square, Figma.
• Experience with content management systems and front-end UX implementation.
• Ability to interpret data insights into actionable design improvements.
• You who are fluent in English and Swedish
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Optimistic
• Social
• Responsible
We are looking for someone with strong analytical skills, who quickly picks up new technologies and communicates clearly in writing. You work in a structured way, focus on customer satisfaction, and collaborate well with others with respect and dedication.
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
N/A Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15112715". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9364379