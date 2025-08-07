CRO Analyst & Content Specialist to a Leading Technology Company
This role is perfect for someone who loves getting into the details, testing new ideas, and collaborating with a team to drive data-backed improvements. If you're analytical, creative, and eager to make an impact, we'd love to hear from you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We're looking for a hands-on CRO (Conversion Rate Optimization) & Content Specialist to join our client's team and play a key role in optimizing their eStore's conversion rates and user experience. You will be a part of the Marcom & CX team, involved in projects and improvements where specific skills and recommendations are needed. Working closely with site owner, marketing, UX, and data analytics, diving into analytics dashboards, run A/B tests, and refine on-page content to boost engagement and sales.
Decision-making is heavily data-driven, leveraging analytics tools to monitor performance, identify bottlenecks, and implement actionable improvements. The role also involves ensuring strong alignment between traffic sources and landing page experiences to maximize overall conversion effectiveness.
In addition, the role requires ongoing monitoring of key CRO metrics such as bounce rates, time on page, exit rates, and conversion paths. Clear communication of test results, insights, and recommendations to leadership and cross-functional teams is essential. Collaboration is also a key component, as the role works closely with representatives from the European office-including CRO consultants, analysts, and content specialists-to align initiatives, goals, timelines, and success metrics. In this role, you'll travel 10 days a year to Poland.
You are offered
• A central and strategic role in an international team where you will have significant influence over the eStore's conversion efforts, with the opportunity to drive data-driven initiatives from analysis to implementation.
• Professional development in an international environment, including collaboration with experts from the European team and travel to Poland for knowledge exchange and alignment.
• A dedicated consultant manager from Academic Work who will support and coach you. This is a long-term assignment at our client, with your employment through Academic Work.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Review eStore analytics dashboards, track traffic trends, and analyze conversion funnels.
• Develop A/B and conduct tests to optimize product pages, category layouts, and checkout flows.
• Update and test banners, product highlights, and promotional elements to ensure maximum engagement and click-through rates.
• Work closely with site owners Marketing, UX, and Data Analytics teams to align on optimization strategies.
• Provide weekly/monthly reports on key CRO metrics, highlighting wins and areas for further testing.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You who have a degree in Business, Data Analytics, or related field
• Previous working experience in a CRO role and experience managing CRO initiatives
• Hands-on experience with A/B testing and analytics tools.
• Experience in preparing decision support materials for A/B test approval, ensuring alignment with objectives and guidelines to drive data-driven decision-making
• Comfortable with content management systems, analytics tools, and an ability to interpret data into clear next steps
• Experience in e-commerce, CRO and UX optimization
• Familiarity with customer journey mapping and conversion funnel analysis.
• You who have a strong understanding of site navigation, checkout flows, and purchase behavior
• Experience working with Jira, Adobe Target, Adobe Analytics, Content Square, Figma.
• Ability to communicate test results and insights to cross-functional teams
• Skilled at identifying and solving conversion bottlenecks
• You who are fluent in English and Swedish
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Optimistic
• Social
• Responsible
We are looking for someone with strong analytical skills, who learns quickly, and have good communication skills. We believe you work in an organized way, follow procedures, and deliver quality results focused on customer satisfaction.
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
N/A
