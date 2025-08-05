CRO Analyst/Content Specialist To Samsung
2025-08-05
We are currently looking for an CRO Analyst/Content Specialist to an exciting opportunity with our client Samsung! This is a consultancy opportunity starting as soon as possible and the assignment is until further notice.
About the company:
Help Us Create What Can 't Be Done
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today 's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company 's survival. As we have done for 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success.
Purpose of the role:
We 're looking for a hands-on CRO (Conversion Rate Optimization) & Content Specialist to join our team and play a key role in optimizing our eStore 's conversion rates and user experience. You will be a part of the Marcom & CX team, involved in projects and improvements where specific skills and recommendations are needed. Working closely with site owner, marketing, UX, and data analytics, diving into analytics dashboards, run A/B tests, and refine on-page content to boost engagement and sales.
Job Scope & Key Deliverables:
• End-to-End CRO Accountability: Own conversion rate optimization strategy together with other CX Team members, analysing customer behaviour and implementing data-driven improvements across the eStore.
• Experience & Content Optimization: Continuously refine key flows, A/B test layouts, and optimize on-page content to improve engagement and conversion.
• Data-Driven Decision Making: Use analytics tools to monitor performance, identify bottlenecks, and implement data-backed improvements.
• Traffic & Funnel Optimization: Ensure alignment between traffic sources and landing page experiences to maximize conversion rates.
• Performance Monitoring & Insights: Track key CRO metrics, including bounce rate, time on page, exit rates, and conversion paths.
• Stakeholder Engagement: Communicate test results, insights, and recommendations to leadership and cross-functional teams.
• Collaboration: Collaborate with European Office representatives - CRO consultants, analysts, and content specialists to drive initiatives and align on goals, timelines, and success metrics.
Role Tasks:
• Daily Performance Monitoring: Review eStore analytics dashboards, track traffic trends, and analyze conversion funnels.
• A/B Testing & Experimentation: Develop A/B and conduct tests to optimize product pages, category layouts, and checkout flows.
• Content & Visual Merchandising: Update and test banners, product highlights, and promotional elements to ensure maximum engagement and click-through rates.
• Collaboration & Communication: Work closely with site owners Marketing, UX, and Data Analytics teams to align on optimization strategies.
• Reporting & Insights: Provide weekly/monthly reports on key CRO metrics, highlighting wins and areas for further testing.
What makes this role interesting for a candidate?
• This role is perfect for someone who loves getting into the details, testing new ideas, and collaborating with a team to drive data-backed improvements.
• If you 're analytical, creative, and eager to make an impact, we 'd love to hear from you!
Main competence:
• Analysing and Interpreting - Shows evidence of clear analytical thinking. Gets to the heart of complex problems and issues. Applies own expertise effectively. Quickly learns new technology. Communicates well in writing.
• Organising and Executing - Plans ahead and works in a systematic and organised way. Follows directions and procedures. Focuses on customer satisfaction and delivers a quality service or product to the agreed standards.
• Supporting and Co-operating - Supports others and shows respect and positive regard for them in social situations. Puts people first, working effectively with individuals and teams, clients and staff. Behaves consistently with clear personal values that complement those of the organization.
Most relevant qualifications, education and training:
• Degree in Business, Data Analytics, or related field
• Experience in e-commerce, CRO, A/B testing, and UX optimization
• Strong understanding of site navigation, checkout flows, and purchase behavior.
• Hands-on experience with A/B testing and analytics tools.
• Familiarity with customer journey mapping and conversion funnel analysis.
Most relevant previous work experience:
• Comfortable with content management systems, analytics tools, and an ability to interpret data into clear next steps.
• Experience working with Jira, Adobe Target, Adobe Analytics, Content Square, Figma.
• Strong multitasking skills with experience managing CRO initiatives.
• Ability to communicate test results and insights to cross-functional teams.
• Analytical thinker with a passion for experimentation and continuous improvement.
• Skilled at identifying and solving conversion bottlenecks. Customer-focused and data-driven, with a strong drive to achieve results and exceed targets.
• Experience in preparing decision support materials for A/B test approval, ensuring alignment with objectives and guidelines to drive data-driven decision-making.
Required language skills:
• Fluency in English & Swedish
Required travel days per year:
• 10 days, to Poland
Sounds interesting?
If you are up for the challenge and reckon that this position fits your profile, we would like to hear from you. Apply today, as we are reviewing applications ongoingly and the position might be filled before the application deadline. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/ Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Anton Jansson anton.jansson@multimind.se 0720762308 Jobbnummer
9446524