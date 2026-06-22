CRM Test Automation Engineer | SEB Kort, Solna
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Västerås
, Örebro
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
SEB Kort is looking for an experienced, technically strong, and motivated Test Automation Engineer. You are passionate about ensuring software quality and thrive on designing robust test frameworks while working in the area of CRM-driven customer onboarding. Joining our dynamic international team spread across multiple countries, you will play a key role in delivering reliable, high-quality solutions and supporting our mission to be the market leader for corporate payments in Europe.
About the role
As a Test Automation Engineer, you will be responsible for ensuring the quality and reliability of our software solutions through both automated and manual testing. You will design, develop, and maintain automated test frameworks and scripts while also performing functional and exploratory testing. Working in a cross-functional international agile team you will help drive quality assurance best practices and contribute to building robust, scalable systems.
Who you are
You are a detail-oriented professional with a strong passion for quality and automation. You combine analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to work both independently and collaboratively in a team environment. Clear and effective communication comes naturally to you, enabling smooth interaction with cross-functional teams.
Who we are looking for:
Successfully completed academic studies in IT or a comparable education
Extensive experience in quality assurance methods (ISTQB certification is an advantage)
Practical experience in the field of test automation, agile practices, DevOps and similar methods
Experience of Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM business processes related to customer enrollment workflows, including lead qualification, data validation, case management and workflow automation.
Proficiency in Java and a solid understanding of objectoriented programming principles.
Hands-on experience with Selenium and xUnit, as well as Cucumber with Groovy for behaviour-driven testing
Experience with Katalon is a plus.
Familiarity with version control tools and Jenkins for CI/CD pipelines.
Strong understanding of Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM concepts: data models, workflows, business rules, case handling, and automation logic.
Basic understanding of REST APIs and authentication mechanisms, particularly in the context of testing CRM integrations and customer enrollment workflows.
Strong analytical skills and a proactive approach to problem-solving.
Fluency in English
Your responsibilities will include:
Working within a team focused on optimizing CRM customer onboarding, streamlining enrollment workflows, and ensuring high‐quality data throughout the customer lifecycle.
Performing manual and exploratory testing to ensure comprehensive coverage.
Designing and implementing automated test scripts for functional, regression, and integration testing.
Maintaining and improving existing test automation frameworks.
Collaborating with development teams to integrate automated tests into CI/CD pipelines.
Identifying, analyzing, and reporting defects, ensuring timely resolution.
Promoting quality standards within and across teams.
What we offer:
Agile and modern ways of working
A flat hierarchy and openness to share ideas, opinions and points of views
Extensive training and learning opportunities
Excellent office environment
Work-life balance
Ready to take the next step on your career journey?
Welcome to our inclusive culture, where our shared values inspire and uplift our team. We celebrate diversity and strive to ensure every employee feels seen, heard, and valued.
Since we select candidates continuously, feel free to send in your application today, but no later than 2026-07-04.
SEB Sweden has a redeployment responsibility, why this position might be covered by internal redeployment.
Learn more about working at SEB here: sebgroup.com/techcareers
It is our fundamental belief that inclusion and diversity is crucial for our future success. We strive to have an inclusive, value-driven culture where employees feel valued, respected and involved irrespective of who they are, what they believe or where they come from. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
(org.nr 502032-9081)
Kungsträdgårdsgatan 8 (visa karta
)
111 47 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Huvudkontor Jobbnummer
9973197