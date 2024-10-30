CRM Specialist MA & B2B for Samsung!
Join Samsung as a CRM Specialist in Marketing Automation and B2B, where you'll drive data-driven marketing initiatives and contribute to the success of our CRM programs and campaigns.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a CRM Specialist in Marketing Automation (MA) and B2B at Samsung, you will play a crucial role in executing and optimizing CRM programs and campaigns. Your responsibilities will include implementing strategies, managing campaign execution, content management, segmentation, and continuously improving processes based on data insights.
The role is a temp position from 2/12-24 to 1/3-26 as a consultant via Academic Work.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Coordinate and execute CRM communications with precision within Marketing Automation and B2B.
• Lead the execution of go-to-market plans.
• Plan and implement A/B testing to foster continuous improvement.
• Collaborate effectively with the CRM Lead to ensure successful execution of strategic plans.
• Manage day-to-day operations to ensure optimal campaign execution.
• Oversee briefing and coordination with the Creative team, including proofreading and QA processes.
• Define segmentation and manage related requests in collaboration with internal and external analytics partners.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Minimum of 3 years of experience working with CRM and marketing automation at both strategic and operational levels.
• Experience in project management and stakeholder management.
• Proven experience with digital platforms related to marketing production.
• Experience in content management and optimizing communication to achieve KPIs.
• Fluency in English.
It is meritorious if you have
• Worked in a Global company
To succeed in the role, you have:
• Strong analytical skills and the ability to quickly learn new technology.
• Excellent written communication skills.
• Ability to adapt and respond well to change, managing pressure effectively.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
