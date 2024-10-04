CRM Salesforce Operations Manager
2024-10-04
We are Sinch. Join us and be a part of a global leader in Communication Platforms as a Service (CPaaS) and mobile customer engagement. With presence in more than 60 countries, we leverage innovative technology to enable companies to engage and interact with their users across voice, messaging, and video.
The essence of the role
We are looking for an experienced CRM Salesforce Operations Manager to lead a team of Salesforce Administrators and Developers. In this role, you will oversee our Salesforce ecosystem across multiple modules, including CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote), RLM (Revenue Lifecycle Management), DataCloud, and AgentForce, focusing on operational performance, scalability, and optimization to align with our business objectives. You will drive the continuous improvement of our Salesforce architecture and lead transformation initiatives across multiple business units.
This role is based in Stockholm and offers a hybrid work model, reporting to the VP Sales and Marketing Applications.
As our CRM Salesforce Operations Manager, you will:
Team Leadership:
Mentor and guide your team, define team objectives, critical metrics, and foster collaboration to streamline workflows.
Daily manage tasks across the team fairly, ensuring equal distribution of workload.
Work on optimizing BAU tasks and change requests to improve efficiency across the team.
Run sprints and manage story points, ensuring the team adheres to Agile methodologies.
Salesforce Platform Management:
Lead all aspects of the configuration and maintenance of Salesforce CRM, ensuring system stability and performance.
Drive implementations and optimization of Salesforce modules, particularly CPQ, RLM, DataCloud, and AgentForce, and ensure integration with other systems.
Operational Excellence:
Own operational KPIs, drive continuous process improvements and collaborate with cross-functional teams to align Salesforce capabilities with business needs.
Project and Change Management:
Direct Salesforce projects from inception to delivery, ensuring timelines, budgets, and deliverables are met.
Facilitate change management efforts related to upgrades, new features, or migrations.
Technical Leadership:
Provide technical guidance on best practices, ensuring compliance with governance and security protocols.
Resolve complex troubleshooting issues and stay updated on the latest Salesforce technologies.
Vendor and Stakeholder Management:
Cultivate relationship with Salesforce vendors and consultants, ensuring effective communication and support for cross-departmental projects.
Who you are:
We believe you possess strong project management skills, allowing you to prioritize tasks and handle competing deadlines with ease. Your excellent communication and interpersonal abilities enable seamless collaboration with cross-functional teams and stakeholders. You bring strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with a clear focus on driving operational improvements.
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Business, or a related field.
5+ years of experience managing Salesforce platforms, with hands-on experience in CPQ, RLM, DataCloud, and AgentForce, and other modules (Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, etc.).
Demonstrated success in encouraging and leading teams and driving them toward achieving shared goals.
Deep understanding of Salesforce architecture, data models, and integration best practices.
Preferred qualifications:
Salesforce certifications (e.g., Salesforce Administrator, Salesforce Advanced Administrator, Salesforce CPQ Specialist).
Familiarity with Agile or other project management methodologies.
Benefits:
At Sinch, we support employees with benefits that adapt regionally, ensuring you have the resources need to thrive. These include health and life insurance, flexible work environment, retirement savings plans, and more.
Are you ready? Join us on our journey!
We will review applications on a rolling basis. Apply soon by submitting your application in English.
