Kappahl exists to celebrate diversity in everyday life. We want to broaden the definition of diversity to include many different ways of living life - empowering people to always stay true to themselves.
Founded in 1953 in Gothenburg, Sweden, the Kappahl Group is a leading fashion chain in the Nordics, with around 360 Kappahl and Newbie stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland and the UK, and online in more than 20 markets throughout Europe.
The Kappahl team consists of some 4,000 colleagues in nine countries, all with different backgrounds, ages, skills and styles. Our common motivation is to offer fashion fit for life to a wide variety of people and lifestyles. A Responsible Fashion that that feels right, for the bearer and for the world we live in. A Responsible Fashion that that feels right, for people and for the world we live in. Today, 80% of our products are made with certified and/or preferred materials. The goal is 100% by 2025 and Kappahl's overall climate goal is to halve the value chain's climate emissions by 2030.
More information at www.kappahl.com.
Do you want to contribute to the customer experience by creating relevant and inspiring communications for our customers? We are now looking for an CRM & Marketing Automation Specialist at Kappahl in Mölndal. Take your career further with us. Apply today!
We offer: As a CRM & Marketing Automation Specialist, you will be responsible for planning, developing, and implementing communication strategies for campaign management, marketing campaigns, and automations, such as customer journeys, across Kappahl's own channels. Using data-driven customer insights, you will ensure that the right customers receive relevant and targeted communications/campaigns at the right time throughout their customer lifecycle. You will identify opportunities to make our communication relevant and inspiring to our customers, with the aim of continuously improving and optimizing our customer communication to create relevance.
Your role will also involve segmenting customer data to create relevant target groups/segments, as well as conducting follow-up and analysis of campaigns to ensure that we achieve our goals. Additionally, you will collaborate with other team members/colleagues to optimize marketing strategies and enhance customer engagement and loyalty.
This position is part of Kappahl's CRM team within our Sales department and reports to the CRM Manager. You will be part of a creative, inspiring, and ambitious team. This is an excellent opportunity for you who wish to contribute to the development and enhancement of Kappahl's customer experience.
Your profile: We are looking for you who have a relevant university degree in Marketing, Exonomixs, IT, CRM, or equivalent. You have experience in CRM, marketing automation, segmentation, and campaign management, and have experience working with and leveraging data-driven customer insights. Of course, you have good knowledge of Excel and its is an advantage if you have experience in CRM systems, Google Analytics and familiarity with Voyado and Power BI.
Ideally, you have several years of experience in similar roles with a solid understanding of the B2C market, focusing on CRM and Marketing Automation. We expect you to have developed customer lifecycle strategies and possess a good understanding of campaign management, conversion, traffic, and CLV. You should also have operational experience in campaign management and automation, along with the ability to analyze and interpret customer data to identify relevant segments and opportunities for targeted campaigns/automations.
As a person, you are driven by creating exceptional value for the customer. You are responsible, analytical, solution-oriented, and results-driven. You enjoy reviewing and analyzing information to identify opportunities. You are proactive in leading projects and taking initiative, while also being a team player who recognizes the importance of collaboration with different roles to achieve the best outcomes. Your commercial drive naturally leads you to focus on customers, loyalty, and sales. Additionally, you can freely communicate both written and verbal, in Swedish and English.
It is easy for you to recognize yourself in Kappahl's value - Inclusive, Courageous and Joyful!
Are you interested? This is a full-time permanent position placed at our head office in Mölndal. You apply easily by answering a few questions and attaching your CV (please refrain from sending us your personal letter). We apply continuous selection in this recruitment process, which means that we might close the process before the set ending date. We look forward to your application as soon as possible, but no later than July 31st.
Kappahl wants to be A Place To Belong, therefore we work with a hybrid working environment. This means that the majority of work you will work in the office, and you can work remotely in consultation with your manager.
Kappahl celebrate diversity and strive to eliminate all forms of discrimination. We are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates.
Contact information: If you have any questions regarding the position or the recruitment process, you are most welcome to contact Linda Rosendal, CRM Manager, linda.rosendal@kappahl.com
If you have a protected identity, please contact hr@kappahl.com
