CRM & CC Development Executive
British American Tobacco Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Malmö Visa alla chefsjobb i Malmö
2026-06-29
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BAT is evolving at pace into a global multi-category business. Our purpose is to create A Better TomorrowTM by Building a Smokeless World.
To achieve our ambition, we are looking for colleagues who are ready to join us on this journey! Tomorrow can't wait, let's shape it together!
British American Tobacco Sweden has an exciting opportunity for a Western Europe CRM & Consumer Care Development Executive in Malmö
The Omnichannel CRM & Consumer Care Development Executive supports the design, delivery and optimisation of CRM and Consumer Care programmes across Western Europe.
The role contributes to strategy and executes data-led, compliant activations across the ACR framework to drive consumer acquisition, engagement and retention.
It ensures effective delivery of CRM initiatives aligned to business targets, while leveraging performance data and insights to continuously optimise results.
The ideal candidate combines creativity, consumer insight and data to build effective CRM journeys, with strong capability in omnichannel activation and project management.
Your key responsibilities will include:
Analyse consumer trends, competitive landscape and industry developments to identify opportunities for CRM & Consumer Care growth, innovation and continuous improvement.
Develop strong understanding of brand priorities and market dynamics, sharing insights and best practices to drive capability and performance across Western Europe.
Support the development of CRM & Consumer Care strategies and plans through data-driven insights on consumer segments, journeys and activation opportunities.
Support the design, delivery and optimisation of CRM & Consumer Care programmes end-to-end, including managing project planning, timelines and budgets, briefing and coordinating stakeholders and agencies, and driving targeting, personalisation and testing to improve campaign performance.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams and agency partners to deliver initiatives, managing dependencies and risks to ensure successful outcomes.
Contribute to the optimisation of the ACR framework and Consumer Care initiatives, improving targeting, engagement and activation effectiveness.
Ensure all CRM & Consumer Care programmes are delivered in full compliance with legal, regulatory and internal governance standards, maintaining high quality and data integrity across systems.
Support the optimisation of CRM processes, controls and MarTech capabilities, including acting as a technical expert for Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Service Cloud, driving continuous improvement and commercial outcomes for WE DRBU.
Track and report on CRM & Consumer Care performance, leveraging data and analytics to generate insights, monitor impact against key metrics (e.g. engagement, NPS, CSAT), and drive continuous optimisation and business performance.
What are we looking for?
Proven experience in CRM, digital marketing, activation or consumer care roles, with working knowledge of digital marketing platforms and performance analytics tools (e.g. Shopify, Trustpilot, Adobe suites, Google Marketing Platform, Google Search Console, Power BI), and strong proficiency in Microsoft Office tools; FMCG or multi-brand experience preferred.
Strong commercial acumen, with the ability to link CRM & Consumer Care activities to business objectives and measurable outcomes.
Consumer-focused mindset with strong attention to detail and commitment to delivering high-quality experiences, combined with a strong understanding of omnichannel marketing ecosystems and how online and offline touchpoints integrate to deliver best-in-class consumer journeys.
Analytical capability with the ability to interpret data, generate actionable insights and translate them into recommendations, combined with a proactive problem-solving mindset and focus on continuous improvement and performance optimization.
Project management skills, with the ability to manage multiple campaigns and priorities simultaneously while maintaining high attention to detail.
Team player with the ability to collaborate effectively across cross-functional teams and agency partners to deliver high-quality outcomes.
Strong communication and storytelling skills, with the ability to translate complex information into clear and engaging narratives.
Hands-on experience in CRM segmentation, targeting and journey development, with strong understanding of consumer journeys and activation mechanics; familiarity with CRM MarTech platforms (e.g. Salesforce Marketing Cloud or equivalent).
Salesforce Marketing Cloud Email Specialist certification is considered a plus, if not must be obtained as part of the role.
Full professional proficiency in English.
What we offer you?
We offer a market leading annual performance bonus (subject to eligibility)
Our range of benefits varies by country and includes diverse health plans, initiatives for work-life balance, transportation support, and a flexible holiday plan with additional incentives
Your journey with us isn't limited by boundaries; it's propelled by your aspirations. Join us at BAT and become a part of an environment that thrives on internal advancement, where your career progression isn't just a statement – it's a reality we're eager to build together. Seize the opportunity and own your development; your next chapter starts here.
You'll have access to online learning platforms and personalized growth programs to nurture your leadership skills
We prioritise continuous improvement within a transformative environment, preparing for ongoing changes
WHY JOIN BAT?
In BAT Sweden we strive to create a smokeless reality on a day-to-day basis. If you wonder how we are getting there, please take a look at the OMNI report – a comprehensive study done to analyse the current market trends in tobacco harm reduction.
Collaboration, inclusion and partnership underpin everything we do here at BAT. We are looking forward to enabling every individual to thrive, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, marital or civil partnership status, gender reassignment, race, religion or belief, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, disability, age, skills, experience, education, socio-economic and professional background, veteran status, perspectives and thinking styles. We know that embracing talent from all backgrounds is what makes us stronger and best prepared to meet our business goals. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare British American Tobacco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556098-6779)
Hyllie Boulevard 34/ Floor 14 Malmö (visa karta
)
215 32 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
BAT Sweden Malmö Office Jobbnummer
9982785