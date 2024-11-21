CRM Manager
Etraveli Group is the globally leading company for tech solutions and fulfillment capabilities for online sales of flights. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe, from search and selection to trip and beyond. We hold consumer online travel agency brands like Mytrip, GoToGate & Flight Network and serve Booking.com with flights. Etraveli Group has also established strategic partnerships with companies like Skyscanner, Google Flights, TUI, etc.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 2500 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do. Our offices are in Sweden (HQ), Canada, Greece, India, Uruguay and Poland.
About the Role
As the CRM, you will drive the transformation of our CRM-work from traditional methods like emails, newsletters, and more direct marketing to innovative strategies that foster customer loyalty and app adoption for our brands. You will create and own the roadmap to enhance our customer engagement efforts and ensure our customers derive maximum value from our services.
You will lead a team of campaign specialists and developers, working collaboratively to achieve our CRM objectives. Your expertise in CRM systems and customer engagement will be crucial in this role. You will interact closely with our sales- and product department and collaborate with our e-commerce team to drive sales.
Additionally, you will have the opportunity to expand the team over time to meet growing business needs ensuring that all initiatives are data-driven to maximize effectiveness. You will be the main stakeholder and business owner for the development of our apps.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and implement a strategic roadmap for driving customer engagement and app adoption through CRM -channels.
Transform existing CRM strategies from traditional methods to innovative, customer-centric approaches.
Lead and mentor a team of campaign specialists and developers.
Analyze customer data and feedback to continuously improve CRM initiatives.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including the product department and e-commerce team, to ensure alignment and integration of CRM efforts with broader company goals.
Manage and optimize customer interactions and campaigns using various CRM tools.
Monitor and report on CRM performance, providing insights and recommendations for improvement.
Ensure all initiatives are data-driven to achieve maximum effectiveness.
Expand the team as needed to support growing business demands.
Requirements
Educational background in Marketing or a business related field
3-5 years of proven experience in a similar role focused on customer success, loyalty, and CRM
Strong understanding of various CRM systems
Demonstrated ability to develop and execute successful CRM strategies
Excellent leadership and team management skills
Data-driven mindset with the ability to analyze and interpret customer data
Strong communication and interpersonal skills
Ability to work in a fast-paced, dynamic environment
Experience working with product and e-commerce teams to drive customer engagement
Benefits
Working at Etraveli Group means working at a fast-growing company with high ambitions in becoming the number one Online travel agency worldwide. The culture at the company embraces complexity and we like to keep the entrepreneurial spirit even as we grow into being a larger company. You will have awesome colleagues with whom you will have fun solving complex problems in a fast-moving business.
We also offer:
A flexible working environment. We work on a hybrid-model where you can choose to work two days from home and you will have two weeks per year that you can choose to work from a remote location
Central office location in the City - We are located on Regeringsgatan in Stockholm, a stone's throw from public transport and lunch restaurants.
Healthcare allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities such as a gym card, massage etc.
Pension and health insurance - Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident
As part of this recruitment process, we will be conducting background checks. You will be able to read more information and give your consent to this process in the application form.
At Etraveli Group we value diversity; we pride ourselves on being a company represented by people of all different backgrounds. During hiring, we are committed to ensure equality and promote diversity in the workplace at every selection stage. As such, we provide the same opportunities for all candidates regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or any other characteristic protected under any anti-discrimination law or regulation.
