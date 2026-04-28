CRM junior specialist & receptionist
BLX AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos BLX AB i Stockholm
CRM and Advertising Responsibilities
Manage marketing automation workflows and customer journey communication
Analyze campaign performance, measure success, and drive continuous optimization
Build reports, track relevant KPIs, and provide strong data-driven recommendations
Manage newsletters, email marketing, and social media communication
Plan, execute, and optimize search and advertising campaigns in Google Ads
Take responsibility for the execution and follow-up of operational marketing campaigns
Reception and Additional Responsibilities
The position is based at the reception, making customer service an important part of the role
Maintain a strong understanding of the needs and expectations of the climbing community
Provide daily introductions for new customers, requiring good knowledge of basic climbing techniques and safety procedures
Use social media to strengthen customer communication and support revenue growth
Continuously update and maintain the company website
Create marketing materials such as posters, flyers, and other promotional content
The distribution and scope will be discussed and communicated on an ongoing basis through our meetings and scheduling.
Qualification:
At least Bachelor degree in Marketing from a known European University
Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Flexible in time as evening and weekend work as well as changing schedule due to regular events
Very service minded Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-08
E-post: contact@blx.rocks Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare BLX AB
(org.nr 559277-4136)
Stjärntorget 13 C West Mall Of Scandinav (visa karta
)
169 79 SOLNA Jobbnummer
9881359