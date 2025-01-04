CRM consultant to company within Life Science solutions
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2025-01-04
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Malmö
, Lomma
, Lund
, Trelleborg
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige
Are you interested in CRM systems and their core functionalities and is eager to learn more within the field? In this role you will be working at an international company as CRM consultant where you will be supporting their CRM operational work.
OM TJÄNSTEN
In this role as CRM consultant you will be working at an innovative company within 3D Bioprinting, Life Science solutions and Lab automation. You will play a vital part in supporting the CRM operational work. Currently they're using Salesforce but the focus of the role is on broad CRM system knowledge, adaptability and the ability to support.
You are offered
• You will be working with skilled CRM specialists who's interested in your learning.
• As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer significant opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network, and create valuable contacts for the future. Learn more about our consultant offer at our website.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Support our CRM operational work
• Focus on broad CRM system knowledge and adaptability
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You have knowledge in CRM systems and their core functionalities (for example Sales and Service modules)
• You have knowledge in Salesforce or Microsoft Dynamics 365
• Education: Bachelor's degree within Computer science, information systems or similar programs.
• Can write and speak fluently in english as it's the corporate language.
It is very important that you have a strong technical interest within CRM systems and eagerness to learn and adapt.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Social
• Stable
• Intellectually curious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15109419". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9086672