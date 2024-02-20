Crew Resource System Specialist
2024-02-20
When you, as a passenger, fasten your seat belt before take-off, you become an integral part of one of the world's most complex planning and execution challenges. All airlines have to tackle these challenges, and to do so efficiently they are using optimization solutions tailored to their specific needs. This is where you could make a difference for us and our customers.
We are Jeppesen, a subsidiary of The Boeing Company, and we develop and implement innovative resource management and optimization solutions at our customer, the world's major airlines. We are dedicated to continuous improvements, delivering more value to our customers, and exploring emerging technologies such as quantum computing, AI and big data analytics.
At our office in central Gothenburg you will be working in an agile learning organization, with 400 colleagues from more than 30 different nations, but also be part of a global organization allowing for collaboration with customers and colleagues across the world.
Jeppesen is looking for a Crew Resource System Specialist based in Gothenburg, Sweden.
About the position
The Digital Solutions & Analytics implementation department is responsible for the configuration and delivery of our Crew and Ops management products to airline customers and to make sure that we deliver solutions that our customers truly need and that creates value in their organization.
This is an opportunity to be part of a diverse and skilled team of specialists that work with the Jeppesen Manpower Planning product, helping airlines to take informed, data-driven decisions to optimize utilization of resources.
As a Crew Resource System Specialist, you will:
work closely with our customers to ensure that they are using their Jeppesen Manpower Planning system in the best possible way, including assisted planning and coaching
gather business requirements and translate them into work packages for the team's software developers
handling customer's expectations and building long-term customer relations
perform maintenance activities including configuration in the Jeppesen Manpower Planning system
collaborate in a team environment with software developers, project managers, implementation and portfolio management to meet customer expectations regarding solution implementation and issue resolution
For this position it is vital that you have experience from an airline business (preferably in resource planning) and that you see yourself contributing in teamwork, workshops and communicating with different stakeholders as part of the requirements gathering, implementation process and system maintenance.
Required Qualifications:
Ability to speak and write English fluently
Employer is willing to sponsor applicants for employment visa status.
Preferred qualifications:
experience in a Manpower/Resource capacity planning
good understanding in solving resource optimization problems
experience with interfaces and data integration, database configuration, and XML extensions
ability to read Python code or similar programming language
ability to map customers business processes to product capabilities
develop and maintain relationships and partnerships with customers, stakeholders, peers, partners and end users
ability to identify, understand and analyze complex system problems
experience from facing end users to enable configuration of software
We put great emphasis on your personal characteristics. We value individuals who have an analytical approach to problem solving, strong communication skills both within and outside your team, an interest for technology as well as human relations and a curiosity to learn and explore new ways of doing things.
Relocation:
Relocation is provided for the selected candidate.
