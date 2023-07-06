Credit Risk & Asset Manager, Scania Financial Services
2023-07-06
The company
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to become supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. In this transformation, Scania Financial Services will play an important role.
Scania Financial Services, part of the Traton Financial Services Group, is serving Scania customers, dealers and distributors in more than 60 markets through 22 business units by offering financing and insurance solutions. Our team consist of approximately 1.200 dedicated professionals around the world and together we manage a portfolio of 189.000 vehicles representing 128 BSEK of assets. Furthermore, we have built up an insurance portfolio of approximately 100.000 policies.
Our present Credit Risk & Asset Manager is now taking up a new challenge within Traton Financial Services and we are looking for a successor.
The job
The Credit Risk and Asset Manager, reporting to the Head of Scania Financial Services, is the functional owner of the underwriting and collection processes of our global operations. You are part of the Management Team of Scania Financial Services, where you actively contribute to the execution of our strategy, making sure set goals and targets are being met.
You also work in close collaboration with our Regions, Business Units, Commercial Operations and Sales & Marketing. You will also interact frequently with the newly established Traton Financial Services organisation who assumed ownership of the Scania Financial Services companies as of April 1, 2023
Key activities for the Credit Risk & Asset Manager is to lead and develop the credit underwriting process for Scania Financial Services, Commercial Operations and Export & Trade Finance. In this capacity you are also a permanent member of the respective Central Credit Committees. You are also expected to take lead in defining credit risk capacity and credit risk mandate in our Business Units, supporting our transformation strategy with sound underwriting principles. To support continuous competence development of credit risk and asset management in our business units is also a key part of your responsibilities.
A clearly defined mandate gives both freedom and accountability in developing the function to reach its full potential.
The ideal candidate
We are looking for a dynamic and experienced leader with passion for financial services, people and business, who is eager to develop our business and organisation further. You have several years of relevant experience and we especially value your talent for communication, leadership skills and drive. You have a proven track record of creating lasting results and build fair relationships at all levels. You work well both independently and as a part of a team and have the ability to drive performance by using in-depth understanding of the correlation between business opportunities, processes and risk aspects. You have a genuine interest in staying close to the business, to follow-up and to take corrective measures to safe guard continuous strong performance. You convert financial and business data into clear analytics allowing educated decision making.
You probably have a University education/degree and minimum ten years of relevant working experience from the financial services industry.
You have strong analytical skills and is well familiar with the various risk disciplines needed to be successful in this job.
You are driven by the Scania culture, our values and have a high level of integrity.
You are fluent in English, while other language skills is considered as a merit.
The offer
We are working in a dynamic environment, bridging the commercial and financial world of Scania and the Traton Group. We offer you an unique opportunity to be part of a high performing team fully dedicated to Scania's transformation journey. As member of our team, you are invited to participate and make a difference in our continuous journey.
The position is based in Södertälje, Sweden.
For further information
For more information or inquiries, please contact:
Peter Ahlstedt, Head of Scania Financial Services
Palle Berlin, Credit Risk & Asset Manager, Scania Financial Services
Your application
Your application shall include CV, personal letter and copies
of grades. Please apply through our website as soon as possible and no later than July 17th
