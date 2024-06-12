Credit Group Manager - C14 - Stockholm - Hybrid (open)
Job Description
The Credit Group Manager is accountable for management of complex/critical/large professional disciplinary
areas. Leads and directs a team of professionals. Requires a comprehensive
understanding of multiple areas within a function and how they interact in
order to achieve the objectives of the function. Applies in-depth understanding
of the business impact of technical contributions. Strong commercial awareness
is a necessity. Generally accountable for delivery of a full range of services
to one or more businesses/ geographic regions. Excellent communication skills
required in order to negotiate internally, often at a senior level. Some
external communication may be necessary. Accountable for the end results of an
area. Exercises control over resources, policy formulation and planning.
Primarily affects a sub-function. Involved in short- to medium-term planning of
actions and resources for own area. Full management responsibility of a team or
multiple teams, including management of people, budget and planning, to include
performance evaluation, compensation, hiring, disciplinary actions and
terminations and budget approval. The Credit Group Manager isenior leader whose
emphasis is on the risk side, but who also has customer skills. This Credit
Group Manager role is unique in the sense that it This role will help develop a
business plan and credit program for the Commercial Banking Business. This
position will assist the Commercial Banking Director in assuring portfolio
quality and process integrity. The overall responsibility is that the
marketplace achieves its financial goals, measured through the balanced banking
scorecard. The Credit Group Manager will have lending authority and will be
tasked with asset growth for companies in a certain market segment with annual
revenues from $30 million -$1 billion+.
Responsibilities:
Has responsibility for portfolios of middle
market companies in a certain location
Manages the credit portfolio and has
responsibility for ensuring that the credit and underwriting process in
each market is up to Citi standards, and that all credit monitoring and
maintenance policies are followed with respect to annual reviews, covenant
compliance, borrowing base monitoring, and compliance with conditions
precedent.
Coordinates with regional management and works
with Credit Administration unit as appropriate for tracking and follows up
for completion and filing of annual reviews, covenant compliance
checklists, inspections and other reporting requirements.
Approves credit requests and annual reviews
within covering limits; approval of short term credit requirements such as
overdrafts and settlement exposure.
Facilitates the underwriting and documentation of
credit products for new and existing clients, including structuring credit
products and proposals with Bankers that meet internal risk standards
Coaches and trains Bankers with respect to the
credit and underwriting process.
Accurately review risk ratings and responsible
for early problem recognition.
Assists in Credit Risk portfolio reporting.
Participates in client and prospect calls as a
senior calling officer where needed.
Coordinates and assists in Audit Risk Reviews
(ARR) and any regulatory audits as required.
Will have matrix management of Bankers who
maintain client relationships with dedicated credit exposure; Provides
assistance to market managers with Bankers' performance reviews and
compensation recommendations with respect to their performance on the Risk
Management aspect of their scorecard.
Owns the Customer Experience for internal and
external clients touched.
In some markets may be responsible for managing
group of credit analysts.
Performs other duties and functions as assigned.
Appropriately assess risk when business decisions
are made, demonstrating particular consideration for the firm's reputation
and safeguarding Citigroup, its clients and assets, by driving compliance
with applicable laws, rules and regulations, adhering to Policy, applying
sound ethical judgment regarding personal behavior, conduct and business
practices, and escalating, managing and reporting control issues with
transparency, as well as effectively supervise the activity of others and
create accountability with those who fail to maintain these standards.
Qualifications:
10+ years experience in commercial credit
decision making authority for credits up to $10 million and greater
Expert knowledge of credit products (formal
credit training required)
Demonstrates excellent financial and analytic
skills and ability to rapidly assimilate complex information
Sharp business development focus, demonstrating
innovative approaches
Education:
Bachelor's/University degree, Master's degree
