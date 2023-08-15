Creative Services Manager to H&M Brand Development
We want to make it possible for everyone to look, feel and do good. We take pride in our history of making fashion accessible to everyone and our ambition is to always offer fashion and quality at a great price in a sustainable way.
Do you want to join H&M on a journey to develop our brand for the future? At H&M, we believe that a strong brand is a prerequisite for a healthy business. H&M Brand Development is a global function with the mission to build brand value that grows the business. We set and drive a holistic brand- and creative strategy and build an inspiring brand experience across all touchpoints and every interaction with consumers around the world. We create and steer brand building marketing. We set the frame and orchestrate the global marketing budget and brand calendar. We support the business with frameworks and tools to empower the regions and business units to grow our customer base.
Job Description
You are responsible for a team of art buyers, agency producers, legal and retouch specialists. Your main objective is to lead the team in becoming an even better buyer of creative services in terms of relationships in the industry, price, and strategic insights. Creating an environment that fosters transparency and problem-solving is essential to meet the everyday needs of the team as well as building the team as a trusted counterpart within the organization. As a Creative Service Manager, you will be a part of the Brand marketing leadership team.
Your responsibilities also include, but are not limited to:
Lead the team in driving strategic and operational excellence within the field
Responsible for securing favorable negotiations and rates while establishing long-lasting connections with vendors and suppliers.
Support the team by prioritizing tasks and making effective decisions
Building and nurturing strategic relationships with external partners
Optimizing the annual budget with a cost-conscious and entrepreneurial mindset.
Developing direct reports through individual action plans and follow-ups.
Planning and performing salary reviews.
Qualifications
We believe that your positive mindset and strong leadership skills makes you an appreciated leader, helping your team grow and reach better results. You have a solution-oriented mindset and are driven by results, taking pride in making things happen. We have a fast-changing organization, so you need to respond well to change and have an agile mindset. You like to challenge status quo and find efficiencies in way of working without compromising the result.
We see that you have:
Experience in a marketing leadership position
Solid experience in art buying and other procurement of creative services.
Solid insights into the creative fashion scene.
Additional information
This is a full-time permanent position, starting as soon as possible and is based in our Head Offices in Stockholm. If you have any questions, please contact Shahrokh.afyouni@hm.com
If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your CV in English (no cover letter) latest the 30th of August 2023. Due to GDPR we only accept applications through our career page.
We look forward to receiving your application!
H&M is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
