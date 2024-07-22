Creative Manager
2024-07-22
Natural Cycles is an international working environment filled with smart and ambitious colleagues working in Stockholm, Geneva, New York and remotely. At Natural Cycles, our mission is to pioneer women's health with research and passion, by empowering every woman with the knowledge she needs to be in charge of her health. We're seeking an accomplished Creative Manager to lead our talented, hard working team of Graphic Designers. The ideal candidate has extensive experience building strong brands and marketing digital products. If you have a passion for women's health, we encourage you to apply for this role!
What you will do
Define the vision and strategy for our brand in collaboration with the Head of Design, company leadership, and our broader design team.
Oversee team projects such as ad campaigns, photoshoots, and brand updates.
Recruit, manage, and mentor a team of graphic designers.
Develop and optimize graphic design processes, prioritize team initiatives, and align with leaders across marketing and product teams.
Who you are and what you have
You are an empathetic leader with a proven track record of managing teams and designing operational processes that improve team efficiency.
Your portfolio reflects a wealth of experience spanning various facets of graphic design. You possess a refined aesthetic sensibility and a discerning eye for visual hierarchy and composition.
You have a demonstrated ability to utilize quantitative and qualitative data to inform design decisions. Experience with digital products and growth marketing is essential.
You're a strong communicator with the ability to interpret and implement feedback, as well as clearly articulate complex concepts.
Candidates based in the New York or Stockholm areaare preferred.Our salary range is80-130k USD/year for New York candidates.
How to apply
Apply by uploading your CV and answering the questions in the application form. Please note that we do not accept any applications through email due to GDPR and only applications submitted through the career site (and in English) will be considered.
