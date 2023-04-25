Creative Lead
IVV Labs AB, a leading laboratory services company and part of a global group with operations in the USA, China, and Europe, is currently seeking a highly creative and conceptually driven individual with a keen eye for aesthetics, design, and marketing. The successful candidate will be responsible for crafting captivating content and visually stunning campaigns across various styles and languages, including tailored campaigns for Asia-Pacific markets. Proficiency in English is essential, as well as the ability to work in Chinese and Japanese. A willingness to learn Swedish, if not already fluent, is required.
Responsibilities
As Creative Lead, you will oversee all aspects of our digital marketing and design initiatives, focusing on laboratory testing and related areas, targeting global markets. Your cultural understanding and ability to communicate in English, Chinese, and Japanese are crucial.
Your work will encompass various forms of communication, including branding, PR, advertising, video/film production, and design, for both B2B and B2C markets.
You will collaborate with clients and engage in all facets of project development and execution.
Required Qualifications
You possess the ability to transition effortlessly between roles, such as idea generation, art direction, videography/photography, AV editing, and design.
You have over 5 years of professional experience, including at least one year in a laboratory-related company and international agency or in-house creative team experience.
A Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Digital Media, along with a proven ability to attract social media subscribers, is essential.
Proficiency in the Adobe Creative Suite and Blackmagic Design Resolve is expected.
You have experience simplifying complex communication messages and making them easily understandable.
You possess experience in website creation/maintenance, AV production (including filming and photography), and collaborating with producers and photographers.
You have a strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office programs.
As travel to China, Japan, and Singapore for meetings is required, you must hold a passport without restrictions to visit these regions for up to two weeks at a time.
You demonstrate strong business acumen, budgeting skills, and the ability to work creatively within limitations.
You are a pragmatic team player, adaptable and able to juggle multiple projects simultaneously, without compromising quality.
