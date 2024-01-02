Creative director/CD
Proven Creative director and leader to oversee and lead creative and design practice across all Skewed Studios.
Reporting into Founder, this person leads, defines and oversees the creative design quality and impact of our Studio's output across all phases of development and production including strategy, creative ideation and execution
Person is an impactful communicator and an exceptional motivator as well as a public face for the studio.
The position partners with senior leadership to position our Studio and unlock new opportunities to grow and break new ground with our clients.
Leader will develop and run design and creative teams to create impact work in a commercial responsible way.
Ideal Person Has:
Robust background and experience across many forms of design and communication practices
Experience forming and managing design teams at various scales and shapes
Experiences storyteller and communicator for global brands and engagements
Extensive collaboration and management techniques
Brings with them:
10-15 years of senior design practice and leadership at high level
Proven leadership across disciplines in integrated agency or studio
Proven craft and quality at high level across various different types of channels and projects
General information:
Place of work is listed as Helsingborg, however flexible working is available and it will also be possible to work from Malmö in large extent.
The recruitment process begins as soon as possible and the selection is ongoing.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-31
E-post: Moa@skewed.com Omfattning
