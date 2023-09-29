Creative Developer
Hookkoo AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-09-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hookkoo AB i Göteborg
, Härryda
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment Description: Creative Developer
You will work within the Digital & Interaction team, a cross-functional team where inter-disciplinary focus, curiosity and drive are highly valued. We work in close collaboration with all other design departments shaping the mobility experience of the future.
Participate throughout the entire design process of a new HMI generation, from inspiration and research to building prototypes and communicating a vision through a prototype, bringing to life holistic and integrated digital-physical experiences.
Contribute to the development, evaluation and documentation of novel, multi-modal HMI concepts and information architectures for digital and physical touch points, infotainment, driver information and telematics.
Collaborate on designing, running, and testing new solutions through experiments and prototypes at varying levels of fidelity. From visual storytelling, wireframing, click-through prototypes and animations to functional interactive prototypes.
Apply systems thinking to information and experience design that engages people through physical and digital touchpoints along a user journey for consumer and business applications.
Systematically ensure that concepts are coherent, satisfy user needs and expectations, understand user pain points as well as meeting safety and regulatory requirements, and minimize driver distraction.
Explore and identify focus areas for user research, selecting appropriate research methodologies, synthesize user research results into actionable insights for iterative concept development.
Requirements
• Bachelor's degree in Interaction design, human factors, human computer interaction or related field
• Good knowledge of the HMI design process and best-practices
• Experience collaborating with multidisciplinary teams of designers, researchers, engineers, strategists and product managers throughout the design process
• Hands-on experience of building mockups and prototypes, from digital to tangible proofs of concept
• Diverse portfolio highlighting projects that demonstrate experience in crafting digital and physical user interfaces with a wide range of interaction models
• Deep skills in both design and development in Unity or Unreal.
• Experience with visual design concepts for automotive HMI based on Unity or Unreal
• Interfaces in real-time 3D for automotive HMI
• Experience with multimodal interaction
• Used to create new concepts of interaction
• Used to work in an explorative way to try out different concepts.
Personal attributes
• Strong drive, independent and organized as well as a good team player
• Excellent communication, presentation & interpersonal skills, able to drive concepts and ideas forward
• Persistency to pursue targets and take decisions
• Ability to manage competing project priorities and constraints
• Comfortable working in relatively flat and dynamic teams
• Passionate to work on ambiguous and complex future challenges
• Creative problem solver, structured, methodical, analytical
• Highly motivated, flexible, and able to work under constrained time schedules
• Cultural awareness, especially Asian and European culture Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-29
E-post: jobba@hookkoo.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hookkoo AB
(org.nr 559195-8839)
413 45 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8154660