Creative Content Producer (GenAI Storyteller)
2026-02-19
Your New Role
Our client is a global home innovation company with millions of products in kitchens and homes around the world. Now, they are building the next frontier of content creation, where Generative AI isn't a buzzword, but a brush.
We're looking for a Creative Content Producer with deep experience in Generative AI creation, who combines hands-on content production with creative leadership. In this role, you'll help shape a new era of content development - using AI-powered tools to concept, visualize, iterate, and deliver compelling narratives that bring their home appliance innovations to life.
This isn't a traditional producer role. This is part creative lead, part AI explorer, part hands-on maker.
You'll concept fast. Prototype faster. Test. Iterate. Elevate.
And then bring it all to life.
What You'll Do
Develop bold creative concepts and write sharp briefs.
Use Generative AI to rapidly concept, visualize and refine content.
Lead small-scale productions and collaborate with external partners.
Own projects end-to-end - from idea to final delivery.
Partner cross-functionally to turn product innovation into compelling stories and help shape AI-enabled workflows.
Company Presentation
Our client is a global leader in household appliances, designing smart solutions that make everyday life easier. Here, you have the opportunity to help shape the next generation of innovative products, where design, functionality, and sustainability come together. The company fosters a culture of creativity, curiosity, and impact - where every idea has the potential to improve people's daily lives around the world.
Good to Know
Scope of employment: Full-time, 100% Type of contract: Fixed-term employment as a consultant via JobBusters. Working model: 80/20 hybrid role with 80% onsite at the Stockholm Headquarters. Start date: Immediately End date: 2026-06-30, with the possibility of extension Other information: Please attach a portfolio with examples of your Generative AI projects, highlighting your skills and experience, along with your application.
To succeed in this role, you will need:
3+ years of content creation experience.
Portfolio demonstrating Generative AI skills.
Strong project management abilities.
Experience developing creative concepts.
Curiosity for new creative tech.
