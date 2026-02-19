Creative Content Producer (GenAI Specialist)
2026-02-19
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Creative Content Producer (GenAI Specialist) who enjoys turning ideas into high-impact visual stories using the latest creative technologies. In this role, you will combine hands-on content production with creative leadership, helping evolve content development through AI-powered concepting, visualization, iteration, and delivery-bringing home appliance innovations to life.
Job DescriptionDevelop and shape creative concepts for content initiatives
Write and refine creative briefs
Lead small-scale live productions from an in-house production studio
Brief and coordinate with external production partners
Lead rapid concepting using Generative AI tools
Experiment with emerging tools to accelerate production workflows
Adapt, refine, and elevate AI-generated outputs into final deliverables
Manage the full production cycle from concept to delivery
Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to deliver aligned content
Ensure content is consistent with brand guidelines and storytelling goals
Translate product features into compelling narratives and visual content
Contribute to shaping new AI-enabled ways of working across teams
Requirements3+ years of content creation experience
Portfolio demonstrating Generative AI creation skills
Experience developing creative concepts
Strong project management abilities
Curiosity and interest in new creative technologies
Nice to haveExperience working with global brands
Application
