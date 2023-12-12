Creative Communications Strategist
Roiroi Agency AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Roiroi Agency AB i Stockholm
We are seeking a highly skilled and dynamic Creative Communications Strategist to join ROIROI. As a Creative Communication Strategist, you will play a key role in ensuring our clients will work towards finding the perfect balance between branding and performance marketing while generating revenue impact with their online ads (with a focus on Paid Social).
Responsibilities:
Work closely with clients to understand their brand, objectives, and target audience.
Conduct thorough brand and competitor analyses to identify key messaging and performance branding opportunities
Collaborate with our client's design and content creation teams to develop visually impactful and conversion-focused materials.
Stay up-to-date with digital marketing trends, tools, and technologies.
Apply a data-driven approach to optimize digital marketing content for maximum impact
Ensure seamless execution of ad operations to optimize campaign performance
Continuously monitor, analyze, and optimize campaigns based on performance data.
Educate clients on the principles of performance branding and the impact on digital marketing effectiveness
Provide insights and recommendations for enhancing digital strategies to align with goals
Qualifications:
Degree in Communications, Marketing, or a related field.
2-3 years proven experience in a similar role
Strong understanding and proven track record of working with digital marketing channels with a strong focus on Paid Social
Ability to translate brand goals into compelling and conversion-oriented content.
Proficiency in data analysis and reporting tools.
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
How to Apply:
Please submit your resume, cover letter, and a portfolio showcasing your relevant work to marc@roiroi.com
. Include " Creative Communications Strategist Application" in the subject line. Applications will be accepted until the 24th of December 2023.
ROIROI is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-24
E-post: marc@roiroi.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Roiroi Agency AB
(org.nr 559329-1320)
Tegnérgatan 37 (visa karta
)
111 61 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8324961