Creative Associate Nonfiction - Nordics
2024-03-13
Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 260 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.
The Role
We are seeking a Creative Associate, with experience in development, production and in-depth knowledge of the Nordic Nonfiction landscape. If you have a deep love for storytelling and experience sourcing and supporting Nonfiction titles, this role is your opportunity to shine. As a critical team member, you'll support the Director, Nonfiction, Nordics team, contributing to developing and delivering original series.
This fast-paced role calls for self-motivated individuals with proactive thinking, adaptability, and the ability to juggle multiple responsibilities across projects at different stages from development through to production and towards launch. Above all; we value self-aware, confident, and motivated individuals ready to make a significant impact in the world of entertainment.
We want people from different backgrounds to feel expected, reflected and respected at Netflix, and therefore, we are committed to providing an accessible working environment for everyone.
Key Responsibilities:
Supporting the Nonfiction team by reading incoming submissions and managing clear and thoughtful responses in a timely manner.
Provide notes (to lead executive) on materials, rushes and cuts.
Attend pitches with content executives and follow up when necessary.
Support the creative Lead/s on projects from greenlight to delivery by closely following each stage of production.
Manage information flow between Netflix and Production partners.
Show initiative in finding new projects and strengthening current projects.
Work collaboratively with internal Netflix teams, including Production Management, Post Management, Legal, Product, Marketing and PR.
Experience:
3+ years of Nonfiction and/or Documentary experience as an Associate Producer, Producer or Development Executive.
In-depth knowledge of nonfiction formats.
Strong communicator, able to collaborate with production partners and convey notes clearly and tactfully.
Production experience, understanding the practical and logistical aspects of bringing an idea to the screen.
Extensive knowledge of the Nordic creative landscape, with a robust network within the creative community.
Ability to handle a fast-paced environment, simultaneously assisting and/or supervising several projects in various phases of development and production (from evaluation to production through delivery)
Language ability - Fluent in English, plus fluent in Swedish, or proficient in Swedish with an additional Nordic language.
Adaptability and the capacity to juggle a high volume of work in a fast-paced, ever-changing environment.
Willingness to be innovative, bold, take educated risks and think out of the box
Enthusiastic about Netflix culture: our culture is unique, and we live by our values: https://jobs.netflix.com/culture
