Crash Test Engineer - Automotive
2025-12-10
We are looking for a "Crash Test Engineer" (Automotive / Vehicle Safety) for a global automotive company in Södertälje, Stockholm.
Start is in February, 18 month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
This assignment is within the automotive and heavy-vehicle industry, focused on vehicle safety and crash testing in a global testing environment.
The role involves working as an experienced Crash Test Engineer with responsibility for planning, leading, and executing crash tests, as well as contributing to analysis, reporting, and continuous improvement of safety performance.
Responsibilities
Act as test leader for vehicle crash testing activities
Plan, coordinate, and execute material and functional crash tests
Work closely with test institutes, internal engineering teams, and project stakeholders
Contribute to analysis of test results and documentation of findings
Support development and validation of vehicle safety solutions
Participate in project management activities related to crash testing programs
Ensure testing activities meet regulatory, safety, and quality requirements
Work Setup
Location: Onsite work at test institutes combined with home office
Department Environment: Global crash testing and vehicle safety organization
Requirements
Minimum 2 years of experience as a test leader within crash testing
Strong understanding of material and functional testing in automotive safety
Ability to work independently while coordinating complex testing activities
Structured, analytical, and quality-focused working style
Fluent in English (written and spoken)
Meriting Experience
Swedish and/or German language skills
Experience with crash simulation
CAD knowledge
Project management experience
Education & Experience
Master of Science degree or equivalent in Engineering or a related technical field
Experience level corresponding to an experienced or senior engineering role
This is a full-time consultant position in Södertälje, Stockholm through Incluso. Start is in February 2026, 18 month's limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Södertälje, Stockholm.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
