Crane System Test Engineer - ABB AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Västerås
Crane System Test Engineer
ABB AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Västerås
2021-04-09
Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Västerås, Hallstahammar, Surahammar, Eskilstuna
Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
You will be part of the Motion Control & Sensors team and responsible for the development and continuous improvement of our crane system integration test.
In this important role, you will actively work with implementation of automated tests, system verification, and quality feedback to our product teams as well as taking lead to ensure we work according to best practices within test and verification as well as continuous integration and continuous delivery.
This role is reporting to the Manager for Motion Control & Sensor department.
Your responsibilities
Verify our crane system releases by establishing and maintaining an automated system test environment including tests.
Continuously improve our test environment and test coverage based on requirements and functionality.
Develop and improve on automated test solutions and tools improving our CI/CD pipeline.
Work with both regular and safety related functionality.
Work with continuous improvement of our software engineering practices within simulations and test in high collaboration with development teams.
Actively contribute in related international research projects within verification and validation of requirements in the domains of safety and cyber security.
Participating in working teams, disseminating technical/scientific knowledge in projects, and assisting colleagues in applying processes and tools.
Participating in networks to expand knowledge of the targeted area of expertise.
Your background
A Bachelor's degree or higher in Computer Science, Automatio, Robotics or similar.
Minimum two years of test experience from embedded products, process industry, railway or similar.
Capability to work with and learn IEC 61131-3 FBD/ST, C/C++, Python, UML, Linux environments and embedded systems.
Programming knowledge to implement automated tests in suitable environment.
Ability to document and communicate the solutions with colleagues at work and in the academy.
Confidence in taking technical leadership developing state-of-the-art test methodology.
Understanding of system engineering.
Preferably experience from working according to a safety standard.
Fluency in English is required, Swedish skills are beneficial.
A collaborative, solution-focused approach, positive and proactive mindset and strong communication skills.
More about us
Marine & Ports is a business unit within ABB's Industrial Automation division that assists shipping companies to transfer containers in a reliable, fast, and cost efficient way. Specialized in advanced automation and information systems for motion control of all types of container cranes, Marine & Ports is the leading supplier of crane systems and is active worldwide.
Recruiting Manager Pontus Klang, +4621-34 01 48, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +4621-34 21 48; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg +4621-34 23 25; Unionen: Krista Andersson +4621-34 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Recruitment Consultant Linda Lundstedt, +46 722-05 65 54.
You are welcome to apply the latest by May 2. Please note that selection will be done on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before last day of application.
We look forward to receiving your application. If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-09
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-02
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
ABB AB
Ängsgärdsgatan 6
72130 Västerås
Jobbnummer
5680527
ABB AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Västerås
2021-04-09
Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Västerås, Hallstahammar, Surahammar, Eskilstuna
Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
You will be part of the Motion Control & Sensors team and responsible for the development and continuous improvement of our crane system integration test.
In this important role, you will actively work with implementation of automated tests, system verification, and quality feedback to our product teams as well as taking lead to ensure we work according to best practices within test and verification as well as continuous integration and continuous delivery.
This role is reporting to the Manager for Motion Control & Sensor department.
Your responsibilities
Verify our crane system releases by establishing and maintaining an automated system test environment including tests.
Continuously improve our test environment and test coverage based on requirements and functionality.
Develop and improve on automated test solutions and tools improving our CI/CD pipeline.
Work with both regular and safety related functionality.
Work with continuous improvement of our software engineering practices within simulations and test in high collaboration with development teams.
Actively contribute in related international research projects within verification and validation of requirements in the domains of safety and cyber security.
Participating in working teams, disseminating technical/scientific knowledge in projects, and assisting colleagues in applying processes and tools.
Participating in networks to expand knowledge of the targeted area of expertise.
Your background
A Bachelor's degree or higher in Computer Science, Automatio, Robotics or similar.
Minimum two years of test experience from embedded products, process industry, railway or similar.
Capability to work with and learn IEC 61131-3 FBD/ST, C/C++, Python, UML, Linux environments and embedded systems.
Programming knowledge to implement automated tests in suitable environment.
Ability to document and communicate the solutions with colleagues at work and in the academy.
Confidence in taking technical leadership developing state-of-the-art test methodology.
Understanding of system engineering.
Preferably experience from working according to a safety standard.
Fluency in English is required, Swedish skills are beneficial.
A collaborative, solution-focused approach, positive and proactive mindset and strong communication skills.
More about us
Marine & Ports is a business unit within ABB's Industrial Automation division that assists shipping companies to transfer containers in a reliable, fast, and cost efficient way. Specialized in advanced automation and information systems for motion control of all types of container cranes, Marine & Ports is the leading supplier of crane systems and is active worldwide.
Recruiting Manager Pontus Klang, +4621-34 01 48, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +4621-34 21 48; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg +4621-34 23 25; Unionen: Krista Andersson +4621-34 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Recruitment Consultant Linda Lundstedt, +46 722-05 65 54.
You are welcome to apply the latest by May 2. Please note that selection will be done on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before last day of application.
We look forward to receiving your application. If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-09
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-02
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
ABB AB
Ängsgärdsgatan 6
72130 Västerås
Jobbnummer
5680527