CPO, Customer Solutions, Solna

PostNord is the leading supplier of logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We make everyday life easier by providing solutions for communications, logistics, distribution, and e-commerce. Our mission is to connect people and businesses reliably and efficiently.
Customer Solutions is one of four Solution Areas within PostNord IT, comprising around 150 professionals across multiple teams. We handle all customer-facing products, including the PostNord App, PostNord Business Portal and various customer and Partner APIs. Our product teams manage their products from start to finish.
The Customer Solutions department at PostNord is structured to ensure efficient collaboration and innovation. The department is led by the head of Customer Solutions and includes Product Owners, Technical Leads and Designers responsible for different aspects of PostNords customer facing solutions.
Job Description
We are seeking a highly skilled CPO/Manager to join our Consumer Features Area. In this area, we develop products to provide the best digital consumer experience for the E-commerce Logistics industry. The teams are responsible for functionality supporting the consumer customer journey in PN App and on the web. We support Notifications, Delivery choices and profile preferences. There are two product teams in the area, and we work closely with the other Consumer facing teams.
Key Responsibilities
- As a CPO, you will be the manager of the Product Owners and their team members in the product area with delivery and budget- responsibility for the entire area. Our product owners work agile and close to their teams, and we take full responsibility from requirements, design and development to roll-out and DevOps of the solutions. Your role is central to our organization.
- You will also work outwardly with other CPO:s within Customer Solutions and other parts of PostNord IT. You have, with the support of the product owners in the team, an overall responsibility for what is going on in the product area - common product vision, goals, activities, availability and coordination with stakeholders in the countries and other group functions.
- You will also lead various forums, develop business cases, volume and cost levels. The role includes personnel and consultant responsibility, budget responsibility for the product area and you will in different contexts represent the common view for the product owners in your team.
- You will work very closely with the CPO for Consumer Apps area that contains the Native app development.
- The location is Solna and travel may occur.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for you who has proven experience as a CPO and manager or similar role, ideally within a customer-focused environment.
Additionally, the following qualifications are meritorious:
- We believe that you are an experienced leader with a background in the development of customer-facing digital solutions. You have worked in an agile environment and are driven by developing both teams and running large-scale and complex solutions, preferably digital products and services with a short time-to-market.
- You have experience in balancing new development with DevOps in large-scale environments. As a leader, you are unpretentious and have a coaching leadership style. You enjoy working independently and supportively and have a good ability to make complex and quick decisions, all to give the team the best possible conditions.
- To succeed in the role, we also believe that excellent stakeholder management skills are important, and you are used to meeting partners, customers and getting people on board. Knowledge and expertise in e-commerce solutions and logistics are meritorious.
- Experience with Agile way of working.
We offer you
Joining PostNord means becoming part of a dynamic and innovative team. You'll work in a supportive environment that truly values your contributions, offering generous opportunities for professional growth. Here, you can make a meaningful impact on both our customers' lives and the overall success of our business. In addition to fair employment conditions according to collective agreements, we offer you:
- Flexible hybrid workplace. Watch the film about our office.
- Great development opportunities
- Great insurance and occupational pension terms
- Wellness allowance & opportunity to train at Arken's gym and indoor swimming pool
- Employee benefits through PostNord Plus - PostNord 's own personnel foundation
