CPM in R&D Projects (portfolio)
Siemens Energy AB / Controllerjobb / Finspång Visa alla controllerjobb i Finspång
2023-06-12
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Västerås
, Filipstad
eller i hela Sverige
Controller in R&D
A Snapshot of Your Day
Your day will comprise of a variety of financial activities from project to cost center controlling; some presentation necessary. There will be plenty of internal communications with other financial colleagues, other departments, and various PMs. Standard monthly closing activities.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Review and monitor with PM financials and schedule, updating forecast of costs
* Ensuring effective and efficient procurement and usage of materials and services
* Review with management status of cost centers and projects
* Participation in decision making process, ensuring compliance of rules and regulations
* Local representation of R&D Portfolio
What You Bring
* Commercial knowledge of project management
* Monitoring and controlling of project costs
* Knowledge of SAP, Excel
* Fluent in English and Swedish
* Good communication skills and ability to work with many different teams
* Flexibility in a quick changing environment
About the Team
R&D finance is a global team operating out of 7 different countries globally. Team work, good communication and cooperation are key.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
Check out this page to learn more about our Gas Service business https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/offerings/power-generation.html
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
What's it like to work at Siemens Energy? Take a look: https://bit.ly/3hD9pvK
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 92,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/company/jobs.html
id nr 245278 not later than 2023-06-18.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Sarah Wiren on sarah.wiren@siemens-energy.com
or tel. +46 12281421
For questions about the recruitment process please contact the responsible recruiter Heddi Esfandiyari on heddi.esfandiyari.ext@siemens-energy.com
We refrain from all contact with staffing and recruitment companies, or advertising brokers.
Location: Finspång
Trade Union Representatives:
Veronica And... Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "245278". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Jobbnummer
7872338