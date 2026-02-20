Country Omni Area & Digital Manager, Service Office Helsingborg
2026-02-20
Please notice for this role we already have internal preferred candidates.
Purpose of function and job:
IKEA Retail is Ingka's core business, focused on creating a better everyday life by driving long-term profitable growth and making IKEA affordable, accessible, and sustainable. We bring IKEA closer to customers through seamless omnichannel experiences, lead retail operations, and deliver on our People & Planet Positive commitments. We aim to expand market reach, optimize customer and co-worker experiences, and foster an inclusive culture where people can grow and thrive.
Lead development and improvement of all customer meetings across all channels, creating seamless customer meetings and securing IKEA uniqueness. Optimize the omnichannel customer and co-worker experience, creating profitable growth and people and planet positive impact. Lead the country Digital agenda including Digital transformation.
Assignment
• Strategically contribute to the Country Management Team and governance forums, representing market perspectives, prioritizing impactful initiatives, and ensuring alignment with IKEA's purpose, Group guidelines, and overall business and people agendas.
• Develop and lead the IKEA omnichannel plan and ecosystem agenda within the CRP, ensuring alignment across physical, digital, remote, and third-party formats to deliver seamless, sustainable, and affordable customer experiences, enabled by strong fulfilment, digital, and service capabilities.
• Drive market growth, performance and operational excellence by enabling Market Leaders, ensuring first-time-right solutions, leveraging customer insights, and optimizing the One Total Country Portfolio for efficiency, profitability, continuity, and long-term business impact. Accountable for the full country deployment roadmap, ensuring adoption and value realization.
• Embed compliance, sustainability and risk management by ensuring adherence to internal and external regulations, integrating the People & Planet Positive agenda, and maintaining safe, compliant and market-relevant operations across all units.
• Build and empower diverse, high-performing teams through values-based leadership, strong talent development, succession planning, and equipping customer-facing co-workers with the tools, processes, digital solutions and analytics needed to deliver excellent customer interactions.
Previous experience:
• Minimum 6 years of managerial experience.
• University degree and 8 years of related experience, or minimum 12 years of related experience.
• Proven senior leadership experience, including leading large teams, managing change, and developing high-level leaders in complex, global organizations with physical and digital operations.
* Strong strategic and commercial acumen, with a track record of driving P&L results, meeting budgets and goals, and leading national-level projects and processes.
* Expertise in stakeholder management and collaboration, building large-scale networks, managing vendors, and engaging receivers to create passion for plans.
* Skilled in communication and influence, fluent in English (written and verbal), with ability to inspire, engage, and represent IKEA culture and values.
* Deep retail knowledge and customer-centric mindset, passionate about home furnishing, problem-solving, and adapting to trends that influence consumer behavior.
* Solid operational and organizational capability, prioritizing and organizing work efficiently, setting and implementing action plans, and ensuring high-quality execution.
• Have led business in an omnichannel environment and created profitable and sustainable growth in all customer touchpoints.
Knowledge:
• Deep retail and business expertise, including expansion strategies, IKEA value chain, retail operations, and home furnishing knowledge.
* Strong omnichannel and customer experience focus, with ability to optimize seamless digital and physical interactions based on evolving consumer needs and insights.
• Excellent understanding of Digital systems, understanding how technology affects the world and how that relates to the IKEA business.
* Solid financial and strategic acumen, understanding cost and growth drivers, profitability, budgeting, KPIs, and market intelligence for decision-making.
• Proven capability in change management and operational excellence, driving continuous improvements, growth, and sustainable profitability aligned with IKEA's purpose and People & Planet Positive strategy.
* Skilled in stakeholder engagement and collaboration, leveraging internal and external partnerships, including media relations, to secure integration and common focus.
* Committed to talent development and inclusive culture, ensuring high-performing, diverse teams and strong succession planning.
* Knowledge of logistics fulfillment and efficiency, reducing lead times and costs to serve customers.
• Competitor and Market Behavior Analysis - Explicit understanding of competitors and evolving market dynamics beyond general market intelligence.
• Advanced Omnichannel & Growth Focus - Continuous development of omnichannel experience and emphasis on driving growth and seamless customer interactions.
• AI, Data-Driven Decision Making
Strong capability in leveraging AI and insights for strategic decisions.
