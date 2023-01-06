Country Marketing & Sales Manager
2023-01-06
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
This role directs the marketing and sales activities of Low Voltage Systems (LVS) in Sweden, ensuring growth and achievement of targeted orders, sales, margins, market share and customer satisfaction.
Reporting to the Region Marketing & Sales Manager LVS North Europe, you will define and implement sales and marketing initiatives in line with strategy, while proactively leading, developing and coaching the marketing and sales team.
Your responsibilities
Generating demand in the market that creates growth in line with the global division strategy by ensuring business development and sales activities and by driving marketing and sales in the domestic market
Ensuring achievement of established targets, through oversight and definition of improvement actions as needed
Driving customer focused collaboration, raising awareness and ensuring appropriate action towards market opportunities in conjunction with the global Marketing & Sales function and the Group Account Management, Segment and Channel organizations.
Building and maintaining strong personal relationships with existing customers and other stakeholders to ensure high satisfaction level and developing new customers to generate growth
Continuing to promote the Safety & Integrity culture consistently across the Marketing and Sales organization. Implement HSE and business compliance standards and regulations on behalf of the company within the area of responsibility
Ensuring agreed service levels are maintained through efficient business and support functions in back-end sales, as well as shared platforms and tools
Building and manage an effective, capable and high performing Marketing & Sales organization, supporting sales, marketing, prescription, tendering, project management and order handling activities.
Your background
At least 5 years of commercial experience in system business, preferably with direct management of sales and marketing teams.
Demonstrated knowledge and experience in the design and execution of commercial plans and strategies.
Proven track record in designing and deploying marketing strategies and/or leading and closing large sales deals.
Entrepreneurial attitude, excellent communication skills and senior executive presence. Self-driven with networking, collaboration, and intercultural skills.
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering or Business Administration.
Fluency in English.
More about us
Bring your very own sense of pride and purpose as you help us drive forward the Fourth Industrial Revolution - creating a sustainable future for our planet, and your career. Join ABB and harness the power of our diverse global network, as you collaborate with and learn from our world-class teams. Above all, challenge yourself every day. Let's write the future, together.
Recruiting Manager Fredrik Dalene, +4790926494, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nils-Olof Eriksson, +4621-34 61 07; Unionen: Karl-Erik Lindkvist, +4621-34 60 67; Ledarna: Christer Palmgren, +4621-34 60 86. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Ludvig Ahlqvist, +46724644370.
Apply the latest at 25.01.2023.
We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com. Så ansöker du
