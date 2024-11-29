Country Manager, Qasa Sweden
About Qasa:
Qasa is Sweden's largest rental platform, redefining the way people find and rent homes. Fully owned by Schibsted, Qasa simplifies the rental process for tenants and landlords by offering matchmaking, contract management, payments, and guarantees, all on a secure and user-friendly platform.
With Sweden as our flagship market, Qasa is not only leading locally but also driving innovation in collaboration with HomeQ to create a world-leading transactional rentals marketplace. Backed by the strength and resources of Schibsted, we are shaping the future of rentals.
The Role:
As Country Manager for Sweden, you will play a key role in Qasa's leadership team and own the performance and growth of our largest and most dynamic market. Reporting to the CEO of Qasa, you will lead the Swedish operations, define market-specific strategies, and ensure we continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers.
This role requires a strong operational leader who can oversee and optimize key functions such as customer service, tenant and landlord support, and operational workflows. Your ability to combine strategic leadership with hands-on operational management will be critical to Qasa's success in Sweden. You will also collaborate closely with Qasa's Product & Tech and Marketing teams to ensure Swedish market needs and priorities are reflected in the company's product development and campaigns
Responsibilities:
- Strategic Leadership: Develop and implement Sweden's growth strategy, aligning with Qasa's overall goals.
- Operational Excellence: Lead and optimize operational functions, including customer service, contract handling, and payment processing, to ensure seamless service delivery and exceptional customer satisfaction.
- P&L Ownership: Manage Sweden's financial performance, driving sustainable growth and profitability.
- Market Expansion: Identify new opportunities, develop partnerships, and drive monetization efforts.
- Customer Advocacy: Act as the voice of Swedish customers to ensure their needs shape product and service development.
- Team Leadership: Inspire and manage the Swedish team, fostering a culture of collaboration and high performance.
- Collaboration: Work closely with Qasa's Product & Tech and Marketing teams to influence development and drive initiatives that align with Swedish market priorities.
Who You Are:
- Proven operational leadership: Extensive experience in managing and optimizing customer service, support functions, or other operational teams.
- Strategic thinker with hands-on execution: Ability to develop strategies and translate them into actionable results.
- Strong track record of measurable results: Proven success in delivering operational and financial performance in leadership roles, preferably within tech, digital marketplaces, or consumer-focused industries.
- Analytical and data-driven: Comfortable using data to identify opportunities and make decisions.
- Excellent communication skills: Able to engage with diverse stakeholders, including customers, partners, and internal teams.
- Collaborative leader: Skilled at working cross-functionally, especially with Product & Tech and Marketing teams, to influence and drive shared goals
- Fluent in English and Swedish: Other Nordic languages are a plus.
Why Join Us?
- Opportunity to shape the future of rentals in Sweden.
- A dynamic, collaborative, and entrepreneurial work environment.
- Competitive salary and benefits.
- The backing of Schibsted, one of the largest media and marketplace companies in the Nordics.
Ready to make an impact? Join Qasa and lead the transformation of Sweden's rental market.
FINN, Blocket, DBA, Bilbasen, Oikotie & Tori. Did you spot any familiar names? Then you already know a bit about Schibsted Marketplaces! Our team spans across the Nordics and Poland, united by a shared passion for our work and to foster a friendly and caring community. Curiosity, teamwork, problem-solving and continuous learning are the cornerstones of our culture.
Currently, we're embarking on an exciting journey to become a fully marketplace-focused company. Our mission is to empower people to make smart choices for themselves and future generations. To achieve this, we are committed to staying agile and proactive in the rapidly evolving digital landscape - shaping the future of digital marketplaces. Ersättning
