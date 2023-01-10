Country Manager Lager 157 Denmark
Retail Recruitment Sverige AB / Chefsjobb / Malmö Visa alla chefsjobb i Malmö
2023-01-10
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Retail Recruitment Sverige AB i Malmö
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
, Lund
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige
JOIN US. WE ARE HIRING: COUNTRY MANAGER DENMARK
As a Country Manager for Lager 157 Denmark, you will be part of a team of Country Managers and responsible for the Danish market. Your main responsibility will be to ensure timely delivery of sales targets and plans as ensuring Danish customers have the best shopping experience. You will be responsible for all store operations and teams in your country.
RESPONSIBILITIES
• Analyses sales operations and identify areas for process improvements
• SALES DRIVE: drive the sales in your country (stores) and plan for increased sales (competitions)
• Responsible for business development in your country
• Managing all operations in your country, budgets, planning, and submitting reports.
• Recruiting and managing all employees under your country/region.
• Responsible for monitoring the performance of each store and employees
• Red store focus and ensure of timely execution of related action plan
• Involved in new store opening, lead the new establishment
• Lead development and effective implementation of the Supply Chain incl. market research and refill suggestions
• Enhance the brand International's profile and presence in the region through campaigning and related innovative strategies
• Ensure the timely delivery of agreed plans and reports
• Support the HQ with relevant law and policy questions
YOUR PROFILE
We are looking for a Country Manager with experience of building a strong local brand in Denmark.
To be successful in this role you have an understanding of the Danish market and retail. You are self-driven, structured and proactive.
In this position we offer the flexibility of working remotely from Denmark, with mandatory visits to the Headquarter in Gällstad. You will report to Head of Sales and Operations.
Executive Recruitment is responsible for this recruitment. Please contact hiring recruiter Olle Mikkelsen for more information.
We look forward to your application!
Lager 157 is an international fashion brand that stands for DENIM & BASICS - A LIFESAVER. The company was founded 1999 in Gällstad, a Swedish city with a long history of textile development and textile production during the 60's. Our knowhow has grown with generations and our values define who we are, they go to the very core of us, they are central. Our decisions and actions flow from our principles: GREAT BASICS FOR ALL PEOPLE and they are part of our identity. Developing is a key part of Lager 157's DNA. Based on our foundations, constant improvements, it is completely vital. We call this 102%. Our aim is to simplify and democratize the fashion industry and we strive each day to create the best value for money for our customers.www.lager157.com/da-dk/ Ersättning
Fast Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Retail Recruitment Sverige AB
(org.nr 559067-8503), http://www.retailrecruitment.se Arbetsplats
Retail Recruitment - Executive Rekrytering Retail/e-Commerce/fmcg/executive Kontakt
CEO/Senior Executive Recruiter
Olle Mikkelsen olle.mikkelsen@retailrecruitment.se 0703-374405 Jobbnummer
7325908