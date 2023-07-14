Country manager Czech Republic
Hello there! Would you like to be a part of starting up our business in a new country? We have an established concept in 13 countries around Europe, and now it's time for the Czech Republic.
SkyTech is Europe's largest supplier of labeling for installations in electrical, plumbing, and ventilation systems. The company has factories in Norrtälje, Orsa, and Balingen. We promise that you will have fun with our international and happy team that works with customer support and sales to several European markets.
As a part of our team, after the company's start-up, you will have daily contact with our customers via phone and email, provide support about our products and services, update our digital channels. You will also help with planning advertising campaigns and producing content for our website and advertising. But that's not all! You will also have the opportunity to work with marketing and sales to increase the number of customers.
No previous experience in the field is required, so if you are a recent graduate from education in marketing, e-commerce, or communication, just apply! We want you to speak fluent Czech as it is used in daily work, and all communication with customers is in Czech. We are looking for someone with a positive attitude, high work ethic, and a strong drive to develop together with us. We believe in meeting daily on-site, so you will work at our office centrally located in Gothenburg. The position is full-time during office hours, and a probationary period of 6 months applies. So what are you waiting for? Submit your application today or call us if you have any questions or want to know more! We look forward to hearing from you.
For more information about what we do, check out our British website https://www.sld-ltd.co.uk. Så ansöker du
