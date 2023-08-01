Country IT Coordinator
As pioneers and global leader, Hiab is ambitious to write forward our success story, inspiring and shaping our industry. The world in which we operate with our class-leading products, intelligent services and innovative digital solutions is constantly changing.
Together, we keep everyday life moving to build a better tomorrow
Are you an experienced and self-motivated IT technician with a passion for providing exceptional support? Look no further!
Hiab is expanding its internal competencies in critical locations, and we are looking for an experienced, and self-motivated IT technician to join our Onsite team to work as country IT coordinator!
You will work in an international environment, where you will be responsible for the end user support, local servers, infrastructure, and will be working closely with our outsourcing partners to ensure 'best of class' end-user support and continuously work on improving the end-user experience.
The position is based in Hudiksvall, Sweden.
Main tasks and responsibilities
Local server and infrastructure support.
Server and LAN management, replacements & On-Prem to cloud migrations.
Improving our local ICT infrastructure, e.g switches, connectivity.
2nd/3rd level end-user support, prolonged hands & feet for the Global Service Desk.
Service technician support.
Incident monitoring for the locations under your responsibility.
Telephony and mobile device support (procurement/subscriptions).
Documentation of local applications, servers, and infrastructure is in place and maintained. (knowledge management + CMDB).
Drive process improvements together with the internal Cargotec Business Technology teams and our outsourcing partners to improve service delivery.
Ensuring that global policies and procedures are in place and followed.
Participate as a technical resource in global and regional projects like office moves, acquisitions, and divestment activities.
Other aligned activities to improve the end-user experience.
What you'll need to succeed
Bachelor or Master Degree in Computer Science, Electronic Engineering or equivalent job experience.
Minimum 5 years of experience in technical IT support roles.
Knowledge in Network, Workstations, Virtualization, Mobile phones, VoIP Telephony.
Knowledge in server (Microsoft) and infrastructure management.
ITIL framework Knowledge.
Vmware/Hyper-V knowledge.
Having experience of working in a global organization is preferred.
Team player with broad technical IT knowledge.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
The ability to 'step into the end-user's shoes' and the attitude 'I am here to help you'.
Be able to deeply understand users' needs and be able to communicate with different stakeholders.
Express yourself fluently in the English language, verbally and in writing.
Fluency in Swedish language, verbally and in writing.
You will be part of
You will be part of a truly global organisation with colleagues who are passionate about Hiab and our strong product brands. We have a compelling future driven by global trends. We are building an Employees First culture to succeed in our ambition to deliver the best customer experience every day!
More benefits:
We offer a competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package geared to boost health and wellbeing.
All our employees are offered comprehensive Learning & Development opportunities, annual development plan and career progression opportunities.
At Cargotec, you will join a truly international working environment and support making global trade faster, smarter and more sustainable - smarter cargo flow for a better everyday.
Interested to join?
If you are excited about this opportunity please submit your application by 4th Sept. 2023!
For more information please contact Ignacio Alejandro Ovin Perez, Delivery Manager, End User Services EMEA by mail at ignacio.ovin@cargotec.com
Please note that the recruitment process for this position is coordinated by our HR team part of Cargotec Business Services based in Bulgaria.
Please note that the interview process may begin before the closing date of the job posting.
Hiab is part of Cargotec
Hiab is the world's leading provider of on-road load handling equipment, intelligent services and digitally connected solutions. As the industry pioneer, Hiab's more than 3,300 employees worldwide focus on our commitment to increase efficiency in our customers' businesses and to shape the future of intelligent load handling.
Hiab's offering encompasses class-leading load-handling equipment, including HIAB loader cranes, LOGLIFT and JONSERED forestry and recycling cranes, MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts, MULTILIFT demountables, and tail lifts under the ZEPRO, DEL, and WALTCO fabrands. Hiab's ProCareTM service, award-winning HiVisionTM crane control system, and HiConnectTM platform demonstrate our constant drive to provide intelligent services and connected solutions that add value to our customers. www.hiab.com
Hiab is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.comAs
pioneers and global leader, Hiab is ambitious to write forward our success story, inspiring and shaping our industry. The world in which we operate with our class-leading products, intelligent services and innovative digital solutions is constantly changing.
