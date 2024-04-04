Country Finance Manager, Sweden & Norway
Country Finance Manager, Sweden & Norway
Kalmar keeps global trade moving. Our innovative solutions contribute to every fourth container movement in the world and help transform the future of cargo handling. We believe in collaboration, delivering on our promises and that people make the difference.
Do you want to make your next move count? With us, you can
We are looking for a Country Finance Manager, Sweden & Norway.
Take the helm into driving unparalleled financial success and strategic vision across two vibrant Nordic markets and orchestrate overall alignment with Kalmar interests from a statutory and tax perspective. With your financial management expertise, you will be serving as Finance Partner for local management and business controllers.
The preferred location of this position is Sweden: Kista, Ljungby or Gothenburg.
Main tasks and responsibilities
First point of contact in local country tax, statutory, audit and financial risk management related matters
Ensuring implementation and compliance of Code of Conduct, Kalmar and Business Area finance policies and instructions and related internal controls in own responsibility area
Ensuring compliance with legal and regulatory obligations relating to statutory & tax compliance matters
Coordinating tax and statutory outsourcing engagement from country perspective
Ensuring that outsourcing partner is delivering on time and accurate tax reporting and statutory accounting
Managing relationship to external auditors as regards to local financial audit
Supporting Kalmar Finance Services on timely, accurate and transparent IFRS reporting to group
Responsible for financial risk management, liquidity and financing of the companies together with Kalmar Treasury and Kalmar Tax
Supporting effective risk management together with Kalmar Risk Management
Coordination and calculations of Kalmar internal cost allocations between legal entities & reporting units
Different administrative tasks (different agreements, power of attorneys, coordination of insurances/leases etc.)
Participating in general country management processes, if required.
What you'll need to succeed
Education
University degree in Accounting/Finance/Economics, or equal qualification
7+ years of experience in a relevant finance role
Fluent spoken and written English and Swedish.
Experience
Good knowledge of IFRS and local statutory and tax compliance requirements
Strong understanding of Kalmar's global financial system ONE SAP, HFM is a plus.
Competencies
Organization and coordination skills accompanied with excellent prioritization skills
Solution oriented mindset to identify the challenges and focus on the solutions
Good communication skills and willingness to communicate and coordinate with different stakeholders
Knowledge of Kalmar Business Areas.
You will be part of
We believe in our people as it is our people who really make the difference. We always work in close collaboration with our customers, deliver on our promises and never walk away no matter how big the challenge. We succeed because we do it together.
With us, you will have the opportunity to realise your potential and become an important member of our global team.
More benefits:
We offer a competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package geared to boost health and wellbeing
All our employees are offered comprehensive Learning & Development opportunities, annual development plan and career progression opportunities
In most of our positions, you have flexible working hours and hybrid work (combination of remote work and on-site work)
At Kalmar, you will join a truly international working environment and support making global trade faster, smarter and more sustainable - smarter cargo flow for a better everyday.
Interested to join?
For further information please contact Eric Hoeven, Finance Director, Europe by email at eric.van.der.hoeven@kalmarglobal.com
If you are excited about this opportunity, please submit your application by 24.04.2024.
Please note that the recruitment process for this position is coordinated by our HR team part of Kalmar HR Services based in Bulgaria.
Please note that the interview process may begin before the closing date of the job posting.
Kalmar is part of Cargotec
Kalmar is the global leader in sustainable cargo handling for ports, terminals, distribution centres and heavy industry. With our extensive electric portfolio and global service network, we help our customers move towards safer, more eco-efficient and productive operations. Together, we develop innovative solutions that shape the future of our industry, improving our customers' every move. www.kalmarglobal.com
Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 4.6 billion and it employs around 11,400 people. www.cargotec.com Så ansöker du
