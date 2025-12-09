Country Finance Manager Buildings Sweden, Solna
2025-12-09
With technology, software, and services for smart buildings, we transform the everyday for everyone. By combining the real and digital worlds, we empower our customers to reach their decarbonization goals, lower their operating costs and create world-class occupant experiences for their people. It's not just about improving buildings - it's about creating efficient, safe, adaptable, and sustainable environments, which improve the way the world lives and works.
The digital transformation of buildings is a fast-changing, dynamic sector, and it needs more than just great technology - it needs great people, too. We know a business only thrives if its people are thriving, so at Siemens we put our people first.
Country Finance Manager Buildings Sweden
Smart Infrastructure Buildings is designed to create efficient, safe, responsive, and sustainable environments. Our objectives go beyond enhancing buildings-we aim to create ideal spaces that improve people's lives.
As Country Finance Manager for SI Buildings Sweden, you will play a critical role in shaping the financial success of our business. You will lead and oversee all finance, accounting, and business administration activities across the country, acting as a strategic advisor and trusted partner to the Country Manager SI B Area Sweden. This position reports to the Head of Finance SI B LCB Sweden and is a key member of the Nordic Buildings Finance Leadership Team.
Tasks and Responsibilities
* Acts as a business partner to the Country Manager of SI B Area Sweden and is responsible for the financial performance of SI B Sweden, including P&L, Balance Sheet, and Cash Flow
* Develop and execute short- and long-term financial strategies that enable growth and align with Nordic and global SI B objectives
* Ensure that all relevant commercial aspects (pricing, costing, hourly rate, proactive risk management, claims, etc.) are considered in all entrepreneurial decisions, inter alia in bids, project execution and service business (lifecycle)
* Oversee performance measurement, early warning, and risk management as well as planning, forecasting, and reporting for SI B Area Sweden
* Champion productivity and competitiveness programs (Northstar) through harmonization, optimization, and digitalization
* Build best-in-class financial processes and maintain a robust control environment
* Ensures compliance with external and internal accounting and reporting guidelines
* Drive organizational transformation for long-term sustainability
* In addition to these core responsibilities, you will be expected to make people development, succession planning, and diversity a top priority, fostering a culture of growth and inclusion across the finance function.
Required Knowledge/Skills, Education, and Experience:
* Bachelor's degree in finance, Economics, Business Administration, or related field
* Proven experience in leading a business with P&L responsibility
* Hands-on mindset with strong analytical and strategic thinking; ability to lead transformation and adapt to trends
* Excellent commercial acumen and communication skills; proficient at influencing stakeholders and presenting complex topics clearly
* Proven experience across project/system and product business, including bidding, contracting, execution, warranty, and service phases
* Deep understanding of IFRS, internal business processes, diverse business models, and cross-border activities
* Ability to thrive under pressure and meet tight deadlines
Additionally, a strong command of English is crucial, while Swedish language skills or a willingness to learn Swedish within the first year is a strong plus. You should be able to work closely with all disciplines within the business and rapidly build a high level of acceptance as the key advisor for all financial-related topics in Area Sweden. Experience with AI tools, automation platforms (e.g., Power Automate), and PowerBI is a strong advantage. Willingness to travel up to 10% is also required.
Please note: This position is offered on a local employment contract only.
Application
If you have questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Talent Acquisition Partner Kit Jensen at kit.jensen@siemens.com
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-19
