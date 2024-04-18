Country Commercial Manager, Ikea Retail Sweden
Ikea Svenska Försäljnings AB / Chefsjobb / Helsingborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Helsingborg
2024-04-18
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Svenska Försäljnings AB i Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Älmhult
, Mölndal
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
FOR THIS ROLE WE ALREADY HAVE INTERNAL PREFERRED CANDIDATES.
Transform the Future as Country Commercial Manager at IKEA Retail Sweden!
Are you ready to embark on a transformative journey, leading the commercial direction of IKEA Retail Sweden with boldness, bravery, and a passion for the Home of IKEA? Would you like to drive the totality of the commercial agenda, creating extraordinary growth, where your commercial expertise will inspire, change, and drive success?
WHO YOU ARE
In this role we are looking for a person who possesses strong and inspirational leadership capabilities. As a member of the MG Community, and business partner to our Country Manager, you provide strategic advice and functional expertise to drive the retail agenda in line with our commercial priorities.
As Country Commercial Manager you are the leader of the commercial functions and commercial management team in Sweden, where you together are driving the totality of the commercial agenda, creating extraordinary growth in sales, market shares and visitation by spearheading the multichannel competitive challenges, securing strong omnichannel customer experience.
Therefore, we believe you have a deep knowledge of business and management principles involved in strategic planning, resource allocation and leadership. With your ability to present strong interpersonal and communicational skills we know you have the capacity to build trustful relationships, internally and externally.
You are truly engaged and committed to drive the retail agenda in line with commercial priorities, where you have a proven record of setting direction, experience with strategic business planning, implementing action plans and successful leadership in a people-intensive organization.
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES
As Country Commercial Manager you will lead, coach, and develop a team of senior leaders in the commercial functions. You will secure growth, low costs, and sustainable profitability in accordance with our overall purpose, retail direction and our financial strategy.
You will also:
• Work across functions within the country and collaborate with other IKEA businesses units
• Safeguard cross functional process and business development within and beyond Commercial function
• Promote the development of best practices and sharing them with the units
• Support the Commercial organization to develop the required competences together with Leadership Manager and Competence Manager
• Lead, coach and develop a team of managers, leaders, and specialists
• Reviews performance and drives business decisions to meet yearly goals and secures performance excellence throughout the year (in cooperation with BNOF function)
In this role you will report to Retail Country Manager.
QUESTIONS AND SUPPORT?
We are looking forward to your application in English. We already have internal preferred candidates for the position. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-28
E-post: linda.wallin@ingka.ikea.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Country Commercial Manager". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Svenska Försäljnings AB
(org.nr 556074-7569)
Marknadsvägen 2 (visa karta
)
254 69 ÖDÅKRA Arbetsplats
Ikea Service Office Jobbnummer
8622718