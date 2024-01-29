Country Asset Manager Sweden
Vattenfall AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2024-01-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Are you a results orientated team player with an analytical mindset with experience and interest in Onshore Wind Asset Management?
We are looking for an Country Asset Manager Sweden to join the Onshore Asset Management team.
The Asset Management team takes the owner's perspective of the Onshore portfolio, and the individual assets and ensures that BA Wind Onshore optimises the life time profitability of our owned Onshore windfarms. This is achieved by developing asset strategies, balancing cost, production and risk, monitoring performance and developing optimisation programs.
Asset Management is the central point of decision making for continuous improvements related to our wind portfolio in close cooperation with your counterparts in the O&M teams.
Balancing input from various internal and external sources to come to the best value adding decisions is a core element of our work.
The focus of the role will be the onshore operational portfolio of wind assets in Sweden. Also the development and implementation of an operational concept for wind assets with co-located batteries and strategic considerations around the operational model for large-scale projects under development will be an assignment for the Country Asset Manager.
If this is interesting for you, please apply and join an engaged and successful team and help us to achieve our goal of being fossil free within one generation!
Your tasks and responsibilities
As a Country Asset Manager Sweden you will be part of the Asset Management team in the Operations department of BU Onshore.
You will be reporting to the Head of Onshore Asset Management and you will have the following key responsibilities:
Closely monitor the risks, performance and cost of Onshore 's owned fleet in Sweden,
Maintain an overview of all commercial, regulatory, Health & Safety and technical issues regarding the Swedish asset portfolio.
Create and maintain a network organization with Vattenfall colleagues and relevant external sources which are working closely with the sites. This includes for example Technical Engineering, Local O&M site teams, OEMs, O&M support.
Take 'Best-for-Vattenfall' decisions related to these sites within the companies mandate framework. These are often decisions where risk-reward analyses are required. For example: investments in upgrades or modifications, resolution of asset integrity issues.
Develop and implement an operational concept for wind assets with co-located batteries
Work on strategic considerations around the operational model for large-scale projects
Support in other initiatives across the fleet/organization to manage risks and opportunities
Qualifications
Your profile as Country Asset Manager Sweden
For this position we are looking for a candidate with relevant experience in asset performance management with a commercial focus.
You have the following qualifications and competences:
You have a Bachelor degree in engineering or a related discipline.
Minimum of 3 years of relevant work experience within functions as Asset Management or Operations, preferably within Wind Power generation.
Able to understand technical issues, but also well-developed commercial sense is required.
Drive for improvement rather than maintaining the status quo.
Ability to build business cases with risk-reward analyses for conscious decision making and prepare decision material for presentation to management.
Command of Swedish and English is strong, both verbally and written.
You enjoy working on international, multidisciplinary projects and teams and you are willing to travel.
An ability to show leadership in Health and safety culture.
Additional Information
Our Offer
Business Area Wind is responsible for Vattenfall's Onshore and Offshore Wind as well as other renewable activities such as solar PV and batteries. Today we develop, construct and operate wind generation in Sweden, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.
We offer you a challenging and independent job in an informal working environment. You will work in interdisciplinary teams and can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
Location - The location of this position is flexible in Sweden and can be based in one of our locations in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Kalmar, Luleå or Umeå (please indicate your preference in your application)
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Anne-Kathrin Bürger, anne-kathrin.buerger@vattenfall.de
. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Teri-Anne Brink, teri-anne.brink@vattenfall.com
.
In Sweden, the trade union representatives are: Rolf Ohlsson (Akademikerna), Anders Bohlin (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Rebecka Hedsell (SEKO). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00
We welcome your application in English no later than 23rd of February 2024.. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall. The screening will be performed by a third party, Validata. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
169 92 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stockholm - Vattenfall Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Vattenfall AB Jobbnummer
8426294