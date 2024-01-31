Counsel
Netflix Services Sweden AB / Juristjobb / Stockholm Visa alla juristjobb i Stockholm
2024-01-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Netflix Services Sweden AB i Stockholm
Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services with over 260 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films, and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.
We seek out colleagues who are extremely comfortable making decisions that have both business and legal impact, and who will become trusted partners for both our internal production teams and external partners.
Required Qualifications:
Law degree
5+ years of entertainment experience with both business and legal aspects of production and licensing
Strong business acumen and ability to negotiate business terms, with an adaptable negotiation style
Strong analytical (strategic and creative) capabilities and judgment
Excellent drafting skills
Strong communication skills (candor, honesty)
Curiosity and willingness to tackle matters outside their area of expertise
Ability to work proactively, independently, and reliably under tight time frames in a fast-paced environment
Ability to work effectively and collaboratively cross-functionally, think pragmatically, and be solution-oriented
Ability to collaborate effectively with people of diverse backgrounds
Comfortable traveling internationally Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Netflix Services Sweden AB
(org.nr 559308-9807), https://jobs.netflix.com/
Hamngatan 26 (visa karta
)
111 46 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8432560