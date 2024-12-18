Costing Analyst
We have an exciting new opportunity as Costing Analyst, part of the Sales Support organization. In this position, you will play a crucial role in enhancing accuracy and predictability in our costing processes. You will manage high-stakes projects, contribute to our continuous improvement initiatives, and drive our costing strategy.
As Costing Analyst, you will oversee the costing process and be responsible for the cost calculation in our projects, ensuring timely and accurate completion. You'll develop detailed cost estimates, actively drive improvement in our costing process with input from important stakeholders and contribute to deliver competitive bids. Identifying and assessing potential risks, both technical and commercial, will be part of your responsibilities. This along with ensuring that the costing reflects a predictable contract execution and delivery, together with creating cashflow analyses in accordance with the procurement planning. Working closely with cross-functional teams, you'll gather necessary data and support the sales team in winning orders.
We offer an inspiring and safe work environment with the possibility to work on a range of challenging tasks. You will have the opportunity to support the delivery of a unique product at a world-leading supplier of maritime solutions. You will work in an international environment and in multidisciplinary team collaboration. We offer flexible working hours and the option to work partly remote based on your tasks.
You possess a bachelor's degree, preferably in business, finance or other related field, and proven experience in cost build-up. Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and planning tools is required, together with excellent skills English skills.
We highly value your personal characteristics, such as positive communication and project management skills to build relationship and collaborate with different stakeholders. Your excellent analytical, numerical and solution focused mindset drives and improve our processes to speed up costing deliveries and improve out predictability.
Last day to apply 2025-01-13
For this position, we work with personality and ability tests, which may be sent to you if you proceed in the process. Since we are a company working with customers in the Naval segment, questions related to citizenship will be part of the selection process. Security clearance is required for this position, therefore living in Sweden for some years is a demand.
KONGSBERG is a leading global technology group. Throughout our proud two-hundred-year history, we have continuously advanced, applying innovative solutions to the needs of our customers, partners and society at large. We believe diversity is our strength. By fostering an inclusive and diverse culture we nurture and ensure space for different perspectives and ideas. We are determined in our work to mature and improve our ability to utilize our diversity and culture of differences to create positive business results.
Kongsberg Maritime is a technology pioneer, enabling a more sustainable future for our oceans. Our zero-emission integrated technologies advance the maritime industry and solve our customers' toughest problems. With unmatched competence, domain knowledge, innovation, and market reach, we are the trusted maritime partner. Headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway, the company has manufacturing, sales and service facilities in 35 countries.
Kongsberg Maritime in Kristinehamn consists of 320 engaged people working with sales, research, development, design, service and assembly of market leading solutions for different types of vessels. Our Hydrodynamic Research Centre provides world leading CFD and Testing capabilities in support for our Product centres and customers.
Our Propulsion and Handling division delivers world class products for propulsion, handling systems, motion control and waterjet for all marine industry sectors including merchant, offshore and naval. Our products enhance operational efficiency and deliver safe, secure, reliable and sustainable products to our valued customers.
