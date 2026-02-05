Cost Manager / Quantity Surveyor
Are you passionate about cost management and the commercial side of construction projects? Do you enjoy working in a structured and analytical way while never losing sight of the overall project picture?
Then join our team in Sweden and bring your entrepreneurial mindset to shape the future of construction. With projects covering multiple sectors across Sweden and across the wider Nordics, you will be based at our Stockholm office, with the opportunity to travel, and make a valuable contribution to our client services.
Your Tasks:
Conduct detailed quantity measurements and create precise cost analyses and budget forecasts for our projects in various sectors to ensure financial framework conditions
Assess change order requests and additional cost applications to ensure the economic viability of our projects
Develop detailed reports and provide strategic advice to our project developers to promote optimal financial decision
Supervision of contractors' site activities as well as leading meetings and consult our customers in all aspects
Assisting with the project management of construction projects / developments from inception to completion
Responsibility for defined project goals (timings, costs, and quality) and for the implementation with the design team of cost-effective concepts and solutions
Your Profile:
A completed university degree in civil engineering, architecture, construction management, quantity surveying, or similar
First experience in project management and/or quantity surveying within the real estate sector
Familiar with and implementing standard method of measurements and quantity takeoffs to help inform of cost estimates
Knowledge of measuring softwares such as Cost X, CAD Measure or similiar
Knowledge of Swedish construction regulations and contract standards (AB, ABT, ABK), as well as relevant industry regulations is a plus
Strong communication and stakeholder-management skills, with the ability to collaborate confidently with teams, clients, and contractors
Excellent English skills, Swedish is an advantage but not essential
We Offer:
Benefiting from the diverse knowledge and expertise of our international colleagues and collaboration
We promote your professional and personal development through individual training and further education at the Drees & Sommer Academy
Our Digital Health Weeks promote both mental and physical health with expert talks and tips
We promote sustainable mobility with a public transport allowance
Regular team breakfasts and other team events are an important factor to enhance collaboration and keeping the spirit up!
In addition to the statutory regulations, we support the compatibility of work and family with the possibility of individual agreements on flexible work
About Us
Creating a future worth living for future generations gets us out of bed every morning. Depending on the project, we are consultants, implementers, or both for sustainable, innovative and economical solutions for real estate, industry, energy and infrastructure. Our 6,500 employees at over 70 locations worldwide support our customers in interdisciplinary teams. Our thinking is both visionary and realistic. We work independently and as part of a team. With passion and the latest technologies. We unite. Join us at Dreso and let's create a world we want to live in. Så ansöker du
