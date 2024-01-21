Cost Engineer E&E
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Cost engineers general
Your main responsibility will be to calculate part prices and tooling investments, both in new truck projects and as a support to today's truck business. You will perform cost target setting and cost breakdowns of new and existing parts based on drawings or physical parts.
You will start early in the concept selection phase, working intimately with engineering and design. You will follow the products thru the development phases and then actively support the targets you have set in the sourcing process.
Another part of Cost Engineering work is to support the change management process, calculating impact in tooling and product cost.
In this work it's important to cooperate with many different parts of our organization such as purchasing, engineers, project leaders, module managers and of course your colleagues within the Product Finance department.
What will you do?
The Cost Engineering Department is now looking for a Cost Engineer for Electric / Electronics for the E&E group. The group is dedicated to fast-changing and exciting technology areas, covering all electronics and electrical Architecture in the truck, and supporting Volvo Bus and Penta as well.
Estimating cost for electronic parts is done with both engineering and business mindset, i.e., by analyzing actual hardware/technical and commercial prerequisites to understand what requirements are driving cost. The role gives the possibility to deep dive into new and future technologies, which are in a dynamic phase where new functions are designed into future sustainable solutions.
Your main responsibilities include the strive to make sure that Volvo always gets value for money when purchasing parts, by estimating the right cost level (Bill of Material and manufacturing process) and supporting with negotiation arguments for purchasing. Another important task is to support product development with cost estimates to support design decisions for future products and changes. You contribute to strategic business plans, teardowns, and cost workshops with your expertise in electronic components and manufacturing.
The position includes traveling to suppliers' manufacturing sites to take in-depth technical discussions with them about their production lines or lay-outs about cost drivers and investments.
Your Profile
You have a university degree in electronics, mechatronics or similar and at least 5-8 years of relevant working experience in the industry, important experience can be from manufacturing engineering, sales engineering, or product development. Since we are a global company, it is important that you are fluent in English, both spoken and written. Business experience in purchase/supply chain management/sales with electronics is required
Experience in cost calculations is meritorious.
On a personal note, we are looking for an open-minded, curious, outgoing personality with strong analytical and communication skills. In addition, you need to be business oriented with strong business acumen and great negotiation skills. You actively seek new ways to grow and to be challenged using both formal and informal channels. You take on new opportunities and tough challenges with a sense of urgency, high energy, and enthusiasm.
You are curious to learn new things and keep up with technical development, being the expert within your area. You enjoy supporting your colleagues/customers with excellent input since their success is your success.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
