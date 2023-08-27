Cost Engineer
Scania CV AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2023-08-27
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Do you believe in servant leadership and are attracted by influencing tomorrow's technical solutions? Would you enjoy working in an international environment and to collaborate with colleagues from different organisations within Scania and Traton Group?
Then you could be our next Cost engineer!
About the Team
We offer an interesting job as a Cost Engineer, within a talented team and at a department where we have fun and develop together. We are a team with different nationalities, ages, backgrounds, and skills. The team has great collective competence and experience in materials, manufacturing processes, calculation of production costs, tools, and development costs. Our corporate culture is characterized by openness, diversity, and respect for the individual. Scania offers many opportunities to develop your career both domestically as well as internationally.
About the Role
Cost Management is a function within Scania Purchasing that works with cost analyses and cost calculations in projects and development. We work closely with purchasing line organisation, R&D, and Scania's suppliers to find the right level of technology, manufacturing process, and price. The work involves the Cost Engineer creating a theoretical process for manufacturing an article or component containing all the parameters that a physical process contains. In the work, you will support Purchasing with high-quality cost calculations to find potential in pricing and arguments in negotiation. You will have an active role in the negotiation and selection of the supplier process together with the buyer.
The current opening for cost engineering is within Autonomous Transport Systems and eMobility components with a focus on electromechanical or electronics costing.
Your profile
You are an enthusiastic and committed person with 2-5 years of relevant experience in Cost Management or production preparation within manufacturing. You have an engineering degree or equivalent work experience. You enjoy working in a dynamic world where agile and conventional development methods co-exist.
As a person, you are engaged, curious, and well-structured. As the work requires a lot of collaboration within different levels and functions within Scania and with our suppliers, you are good at building trust, a good communicator, and have a high ability for collaboration. You have integrity and the ability to adapt to work according to Scania's corporate culture.
As the work involves international contacts and travel, the role requires a good level of spoken and written English. Swedish or German are meritorious. If you have worked with Siemens cost calculation tool, it is a plus.
If you have any questions, please contact:
Maryam Kharaji, Acting manager- Head of Cost Management, +46 8 553 524 57
Application
The application shall include a cover letter, CV, and copy of your degree diploma. Please apply as soon as possible, and no later than March 20.
A background check might be conducted for this position.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
Scania Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8061930