Northvolt has an exciting job offer for an Estimator/Cost Engineer to join our bold and passionate construction execution team based in Skelleftea. We are looking for a dedicated and driven Estimator/Cost Engineer to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. By joining us, you will be a key player in scaling of our battery factories.
As a Estimator/ Cost Engineer you will be part of the Central Construction team managing the New Factory Construction Estimate and improvements. You will play a crucial role in safeguarding Northvolt through proper Construction Estimating practices and driving opportunities to reduce the Construction Capex estimates.
About the team:
You will be an integral part of the Central Construction Management team and work intimately with the Program, Project Management, Engineering and Procurement teams. You will be part of setting the Construction Capex estimates for new projects, analysing value opportunities of different technologies with Engineering, reviewing bids and proposals and controlling the Northvolt Construction Cost database with input from across all Northvolt Construction projects.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Review, update and administer Construction Capex estimates through AACEI estimate classification levels 5-3. Updates shall be controlled such as to produce a clear Plan of Record with itemised changes and resulting impact on the estimates.
Support the project teams in updating and compiling the detailed (AACEI estimate classification levels 2 & 1) Capex estimates.
Review & Compare Value Opportunities with Engineering, Blueprint and Project Execution teams to deliver value improvements in all parts of the Construction Capex.
Control Northvolt Construction Cost database and update centrally and ensure all are using the most up to date versions across the business.
Control Northvolt Construction Cost Indexes (raw materials, engineering products/commodities, any other relevant labour and capital indices) and update centrally and ensure all are using the most up to date versions
The person we are looking for is driven, sharp and eager to learn. You are used to a high paced work environment and got good time management skills. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. Qualities that we cherish are sense of quality, grit and a motivation for new challenges.
We believe that you have :
BSc/Msc in Engineering/Quantity Surveying, Construction Management or equivalent
Solid Technical experience in Construction Estimating with proven understanding of industry practises
Minimum of 3 years' experience
Excellent communication & presentation skills
Analytical skills
Proficient in MS suite, BIM 360, Power Bi and Power Query or equivalent
Passion and enthusiasm for project Execution, Construction and Commercials
Bonus points for:
You are a team player, that loves to be in an international environment where good relationships and stakeholder management is key to achieve results.
You are highly organized and result-driven
You act proactively and have a can-do attitude that goes beyond expectations
Experience developing/using digital tools and enterprise software, not already mentioned above, in a cost estimating and/or cost engineering context
