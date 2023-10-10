Cosmetics Specialist
2023-10-10
Cosmetics Production Specialist
Required Skills and Qualifications:
1. Education in a scientific field, preferably cosmetic science or a combination of vocational training, education and experience that is equivalent to the employment standards listed below and provides the required knowledge and skills.
2. Experience in cosmetic products scale-up and/or manufacturing and best practices.
3. Experience with ISO 22716 desirable.
4. Excellent analytical skills, attention to detail and ability to work independently and in team.
5. Creativity.
Responsibilities:
1. Ensure GMP and Quality standards are being adhered to.
2. Responsible for the scale-up of skincare products ( creams, serums) from the laboratory to Blending, working with Formulation Scientists.
3. Perform day-to-day quality controls.
4. Prepare supporting documentation (specifications, manufacturing instructions, SOPs, etc).
5. Compare and evaluate offers from suppliers, review quality of purchased products and monitor stock levels.
6. Write, assemble, and maintain documentation and information to support compliance of regulatory requirements for cosmetic products.
7. Generate and maintain Product Information Files, Technical Documentation and Safety Data Sheets.
8. Conduct product labeling review to ensure labeling meets appropriate regulations and requirements.
9. Assist in competitive analysis and product comparison research for targeted project assignment.
Email only please: office@swedishnutra.com
Mark Subject: Cosmetics
Location of work: Swedish Nutra AB, Lodgatan 19, 21124 Malmö
