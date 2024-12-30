Corrosion And Material Specialist To Hvdc
2024-12-30
In your work you will be part of HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) business unit that is a part of Hitachi Energy's division and is located in Ludvika. The unit develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. This Hitachi Energy's developed HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. HVDC is also used to connect power systems.
Are you interested in combining high voltage topics with common sense, supporting and guiding the business with knowledge related to corrosion and material properties? We are currently looking to expand our team with someone able to help us develop further in this area.
How you'll make an impact
Build increased understanding in the organization within this area.
Guide the organzation in questions related to pollution levels and what this means for the equipment and components operating in different environment.
Support in fault investigations related to corrosion.
Support with supplier audits.
Your background
You have relevant academic background as well as extensive work experience with relevant field. You have probably been working +10 years with material related questions.
The goal is to have cost-effective solutions while fulfilling all requirements why common sense and understanding of practical aspects is beneficial.
You will work in a team where being able to take responsibility and willingness to learn are key features. This role is new why you must be willing to take own initiatives with abilty to drive investigations independently.
You should ideally like working in a multicultural environment and be able to express yourself written and spoken in English.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Anders Brännvall, +46 107-38 45 82, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Oliver Chicaiza, oliver.chicaiza@hitachienergy.com
