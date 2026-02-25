Corporate Travel Operations Executive

2026-02-25


We are looking for a motivated and experienced professional to join our growing corporate travel team and oversee airline ticketing and flight operations.
Role Overview
Manage daily airline ticketing and reservation operations
Coordinate with airline partners and suppliers
Oversee group bookings and corporate travel requests
Support pricing, fare management, and operational planning
Monitor service quality and operational performance
Lead and support the ticketing team in line with business objectives

Qualifications
Experience in airline ticketing, travel operations, or corporate travel management
Familiarity with major GDS systems (such as Amadeus or Travelport)
Understanding of IATA ticketing and BSP processes is an advantage
Strong communication and organizational skills
Analytical mindset with attention to detail
Fluency in English (written & spoken)

Preferred
Based in Malmö
Ability to travel when required
Driver's license is a plus

We welcome candidates from diverse backgrounds within the travel industry who are ready to grow into a leadership role and contribute to a dynamic international environment.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-27
E-post: legal@capavia.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Capavia AB (org.nr 556911-6824)

Jobbnummer
9764226

